Le combat de Manon contre l'acné

Manon souffre d'acné depuis l'âge de 11 ans, longtemps complexée, elle participe à 18 ans à son premier shooting photo. Un moyen de reprendre le contrôle de son image, booster sa confiance et inspirer les autres. À l'occasion de l'acné awareness month, elle raconte.

avatar
Brut.
19 juin 2022 12:01