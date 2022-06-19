Le combat de Manon contre l'acné
Manon souffre d'acné depuis l'âge de 11 ans, longtemps complexée, elle participe à 18 ans à son premier shooting photo. Un moyen de reprendre le contrôle de son image, booster sa confiance et inspirer les autres. À l'occasion de l'acné awareness month, elle raconte.
