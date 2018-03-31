retour
Colombie : un ancien puits de pétrole fuit en continu depuis le 3 mars
Des coulées noires incontrôlées qui s'échappent dans la nature depuis près d'un mois. La Colombie est en état d'alerte...
31/03/2018 00:00
- 228.8k
- 363
- 97
Interview Fabrice, sans domicile fixe, sur le rôle de ses chiens
Le discours de Greta Thunberg à la COP25
Le pôle Nord se réchauffe deux fois plus vite que le reste de la Terre
Le Bhoutan, seul pays au monde à avoir un bilan carbone négatif.
Les chutes Victoria face à une sécheresse record
Les exportations d'animaux vivants : un commerce pointé du doigt
58 commentaires
Marieke B.02/05/2018 17:11
Honte
Wik W.15/04/2018 14:53
https://lepetitjournal.com/bogota/la-question-du-petrole-divise-le-pays-227257
Jenny A.03/04/2018 13:35
😱😱😱
Mark L.02/04/2018 13:27
Why aren't they putting it in barrels ffs?
Simon L.02/04/2018 13:17
😨
Alexis N.02/04/2018 13:05
Au lieu de faire une guerre qui ne finira jamais il ferait mieux d'envoyer nos forces militaires pour ce genre de chose !!!
Florian S.01/04/2018 06:48
Ça on en parle pas au 20h!! Ou jme trompe??
Léa V.01/04/2018 06:45
😥😥😥
Nicole C.01/04/2018 06:38
Honteux cette polution
Kelly d.01/04/2018 06:20
😞
Allan C.01/04/2018 03:52
Je vais plus regarder cette page sinon j’aurais plus aucune fois en l’humanité je pense😅
Annie L.31/03/2018 19:08
:-((((..que fait le gouvernement ???
Elisabeth C.31/03/2018 17:27
Trop dur de voir cela un pays si magnifique detruit par la bêtise humaine
Mélisse L.31/03/2018 17:20
... 😥
Azouze D.31/03/2018 17:11
Cynthia Gcpr
Carole B.31/03/2018 16:37
Quelle misère ! Et quelle tristesse..que faisons nous a notre terre mère..
Sabrina T.31/03/2018 16:27
Make that horrible companie stop that liking pls They destroyed all the nature, after what gona be left for the pepoles live there Seriously Why wait so long before stop that liking?? I think big pepoles want destroyed all water and food animals too contrôle the small place and the people need a lot money too survive That very sade Look like everybody knows but the let liking doing nothing too stop that Nature Massacre ☠️ And when the liking fix we have too clean that water don’t left the pétrole go down by himself after the make a big carpet and no air is out of the floor so No nature alive and no fish also and the one gona come there , they gona 💀 dead🐠🐟🦐🐡🐊
Maurizio R.31/03/2018 15:29
Siamo alle solite...cob qualche dollaro tutto ok
Stephen L.31/03/2018 15:00
putain ...
Jeanne P.31/03/2018 14:45
Gwendal 😔😠😠