Sous l'eau avec Guillaume Néry
Deux fois champion du monde d'apnée, Guillaume Néry plonge depuis 20 ans dans les mers et océans pour en montrer la beauté mais aussi la fragilité. Aujourd'hui, il poursuit sa mission en tant qu'ambassadeur de Biotherm. On l'a suivi sous l'eau pour un tournage.
