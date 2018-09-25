Un serpent à deux têtes découvert en Virginie

Un serpent à deux têtes, c'est ce qu'a découvert cet habitant de Virginie dans son jardin. 😳🐍
224 commentaires
Malo R.29/09/2018 16:12
cutie
Isabelle R.29/09/2018 15:50
😱😱🌙
Jessica R.29/09/2018 10:12
Olala c’est dégoûtant !
Esther G.28/09/2018 23:58
it’s in french but just look, a snake with two heads😂😅😱
Kaine K.28/09/2018 22:27
😱 LE SERPENTt
Clémence V.28/09/2018 19:50
mais je vois ça je m'evanouie
Severine D.28/09/2018 17:26
Je meurs
Camille T.28/09/2018 14:53
!!!
Cécile K.28/09/2018 12:51
im fucking leaving this planet this is god’s wrath and we deserve to die
Perrine D.28/09/2018 12:32
😭
Claudine F.27/09/2018 21:33
Tu aimerais bien en avoir un comme ça mélodie. ?
ViNa B.27/09/2018 21:18
Del Mani
Yo D.27/09/2018 16:56
Dorothée 😁😁
Florian B.27/09/2018 15:58
c
Joel G.27/09/2018 15:19
Conasse
Villanova P.27/09/2018 14:42
on va à droite, non on va à gauche, bon ok on va à gauche, non on va à droite...
Marine B.27/09/2018 14:32
🤢😱
Alexis G.27/09/2018 14:26
, c’était pas ça qu’on a croisé hier ??? 😱😱😱😱
Coline P.27/09/2018 14:15
ton pire cauchemar !
Céline B.27/09/2018 13:33
tu connais ?