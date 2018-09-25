retour

Un serpent à deux têtes découvert en Virginie

Un serpent à deux têtes, c'est ce qu'a découvert cet habitant de Virginie dans son jardin. 😳🐍

25/09/2018 07:11mise à jour : 27/06/2019 09:08
  • 140.2k
  • 465

Wildlife

  1. Comment se développent les bois des cervidés

  2. Les retrouvailles entre le koala et la femme qui l'a sauvé des flammes

  3. Comment se forment les flocons de neige

  4. Comment les kangourous se battent

  5. La fourmi argentée saharienne est la fourmi la plus rapide au monde

  6. Comment les porcs-épics se défendent-ils ?

224 commentaires

  • Malo R.
    29/09/2018 16:12

    cutie

  • Isabelle R.
    29/09/2018 15:50

    😱😱🌙

  • Jessica R.
    29/09/2018 10:12

    Olala c’est dégoûtant !

  • Esther G.
    28/09/2018 23:58

    it’s in french but just look, a snake with two heads😂😅😱

  • Kaine K.
    28/09/2018 22:27

    😱 LE SERPENTt

  • Clémence V.
    28/09/2018 19:50

    mais je vois ça je m'evanouie

  • Severine D.
    28/09/2018 17:26

    Je meurs

  • Camille T.
    28/09/2018 14:53

    !!!

  • Cécile K.
    28/09/2018 12:51

    im fucking leaving this planet this is god’s wrath and we deserve to die

  • Perrine D.
    28/09/2018 12:32

    😭

  • Claudine F.
    27/09/2018 21:33

    Tu aimerais bien en avoir un comme ça mélodie. ?

  • ViNa B.
    27/09/2018 21:18

    Del Mani

  • Yo D.
    27/09/2018 16:56

    Dorothée 😁😁

  • Florian B.
    27/09/2018 15:58

    c

  • Joel G.
    27/09/2018 15:19

    Conasse

  • Villanova P.
    27/09/2018 14:42

    on va à droite, non on va à gauche, bon ok on va à gauche, non on va à droite...

  • Marine B.
    27/09/2018 14:32

    🤢😱

  • Alexis G.
    27/09/2018 14:26

    , c’était pas ça qu’on a croisé hier ??? 😱😱😱😱

  • Coline P.
    27/09/2018 14:15

    ton pire cauchemar !

  • Céline B.
    27/09/2018 13:33

    tu connais ?