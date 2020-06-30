“India Has Made A New Tryst With Destiny”

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal
Kamakshi K.3 days
Very well articulated !!
Debdip G.4 days
Dhur
Harjot K.07/13/2020 02:24
Awfull family destroyed India and its people
Jay V.07/11/2020 05:35
🤦🏻♂️ 🤔
Shyamal P.07/10/2020 20:01
What about brain drain
Dinesh A.07/10/2020 13:37
Hello, Unless we give legal responsibilities to our gram pradhans in each village to initiate 4 startups per year with the help of govt agencies and ngos based on collective villagers efforts, our villages will have no progress economically and migration to cities and making them crowded will continue.
Jyothsna B.07/10/2020 09:37
Don't listen to this He is trying to demean India
Baldev R.07/09/2020 22:11
Honest approach and appraisal. Banana democracy.
Suhasini J.07/09/2020 20:02
Hi Brut India. Very informative and research oriented . I expect more research based & thought provoking stories from this Team. Thanks.
Nishant S.07/09/2020 16:43
the points that we were discussing!
Gini G.07/09/2020 14:15
Even if India is twice as productive as today, Poverty issue wouldn't solve on its own. The distribution of the wealth created is not right. The poor working class gets the dust where the Richest gets a big chunk and the middle class tries to hog what's left of it. Even in it's best version of itself, Capitalism is not the solution.
Dhanasamy S.07/08/2020 08:41
We have to act for administrative reform to correct remaining areas urgently.
Matthijs C.07/07/2020 22:09
Still a great country and people. So much kindness and cheer.
Junaid F.07/07/2020 19:38
Couldn’t agree more! This applies to Pakistan’s well. Thanks for highlighting this Brut.
Pema S.07/07/2020 17:25
Benu Benuu
Kenneth B.07/07/2020 11:42
I am not quite getting his point and his stand, he sounds like a liberal captilist.
Pauline G.07/07/2020 11:03
😢
Andrew U.07/06/2020 18:10
Reduce over population in India like European countries Norway or Sweden.And build natural biodiverse regions with food growing areas like more fruits and vegetables and with only 380 million people in India everyone can thrive with good job including technological advancement and necessary infrastructure developments...With 1.38 billion people in India if infrastructure developments have to happen imagine what would be the bad consequences of biodiversity in India.It will have nothing left.
Ravishankar S.07/06/2020 18:07
I admire your research sir. We have huge administration deficit, fractured unless we find ways of making it better policies or ideas will have tough time.
Bhaskar D.07/06/2020 15:17
Not as simple as he understands our economy to be. Tell him to do more research and come up with more acceptable proposition.