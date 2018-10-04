back
Air Force Chief Defends Rafale Fighter Jet Deal
India’s state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has only received a fraction of the offset work tied to defence contracts, sparking concerns about why private players like Anil Ambani's company have scooped up contracts to help India build a domestic industrial base. Now, the Indian Air Force chief says there's a compelling reason for it.
Pranab K.11/04/2018 18:01
Probably present CAS is only , chief of the staff, while in service , for no reason made a comment, on controversial political issue.
Manoj K.10/23/2018 08:16
Jai hind
Avinash S.10/21/2018 10:13
mukesh ambani owned RIL opened a company called Jio and it changed the complete telecom sector..Mukesh Ambani doesn't even have a B Tech in Telecommunications or IT..Neither RIL has any experience in the telecom sector...How did Jio achieve what it has?...How have u developed this capability to be so dumb and stupid...oh.. Wait..Did u complete ur BTech the same way Rahul Gandhi did his graduation 😑😁😂
Abhay D.10/19/2018 05:57
GG badmouthing a senior officer of defence forces on social media is something not expected from a responsible member of our organization... Please refrain from it.... Its very cheap
Sandeep K.10/19/2018 03:38
People who have not even seen a gun in their life have become a military jet fighter expert in the comments section..
Santosh U.10/19/2018 01:35
Why only ambani is highlighted when more than 30 companies got the contract 🤔🤔🤔 And contract of only rs 6500 crore is given not 36 crore as claimed by Rahul Gandhi And it's given to Reliance-Dassult joint venture company which already making planes for France
Vikram G.10/19/2018 01:34
Again bhai
Rajib S.10/18/2018 16:04
Government is also 4 years behind, please sell to these ambani adani
Gaurav G.10/18/2018 15:20
Yeh Bik Gaya Hai Air Chief Marshall!!!
Ram S.10/18/2018 14:35
Jai hind
Sau-Rav C.10/18/2018 14:23
These chiefs are not anymore working for DEFENCE.. They are the new managers of Armed forces.. AIYAARY staring MANOJ BAJPAI do watch it..
Gujra W.10/18/2018 12:07
Daalaa
Gujra W.10/18/2018 12:06
Daaag
Rajendra B.10/18/2018 11:31
I am sick of this, listening to the bloody crap...!
Chenthil K.10/18/2018 10:40
Well, that explains everything....
Ketan A.10/18/2018 06:17
If this Govt continues for the next term then ISRO will be portrayed as a failure and they will come with Reliance Space Research Org.
Sonjem D.10/18/2018 05:27
HAL does not have the strength and infra to manufacture Dassault. True. But idiots, you need to increase the strength and create infra. There are more to come in future. This is not unknown to Modi and Co. , But an excuse to promote their favorite. Made in India is now a lollipop.
Prince K.10/18/2018 05:21
Wao..... What an emergency purchase... Signed the deal in 2014 to deliver rafale till 2022 ... This kind of statements by IAF chief is shameful..... 😡😡😡
Pankaj C.10/18/2018 03:10
Every ordinance factory need to modernization and pvt investment
Vinay K.10/17/2018 18:29
There speech is dictated by defence ministry..like in augusta Westland scam. What a grief telecom comapany deals with aeronautics project