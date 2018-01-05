Air India Jokes

After the Air India chief told employees to "perform or perish", a look back at what made Air India the butt of jokes.
Subrahmaniyan R.01/15/2018 04:51
Air India was, is and will be the best airline in India. Only it should be allowed to run professionally in all respects. Once gentlemen and ladies used to travel by Air India, but now, you know how and by whom the airline has been spoiled. If the operations can be streamlined as the so called profitable private airlines, without giving undeserving passes and complimentary travel to so many, there will be no match to Air India, in every department. this is the truth.
Arun I.01/12/2018 20:09
The service that's been talked about is what service crew provides I terms of hospitality. And grown staff services. Also quality of the the amenities like seats and baggage storage and so on. But as some said earlier it's one of the best maintained airline and best pilots. But people are equally to be blamed as we don't travel as we are suppose to making things complicated. But yes privatisation will bring some strict ground rules to maje it better.
Arijeet C.01/12/2018 14:47
This f* cker being Indian made a fortune by ridiculing India & its heritage in America... He should be thrashed till he remembers who he is....
Sajan A.01/12/2018 07:05
Privatisation was not the cause of its demise. Monopoly was.
Sudipta S.01/09/2018 17:55
😑
Paridhi G.01/09/2018 04:38
:P
Mythili K.01/08/2018 16:12
we just spoke about this lol
Akashdeep D.01/08/2018 15:00
Im a frequent flyer. I fly atleast once a month. Given my experience I really frown and try to avoid Air India. They always delay and are never on time. Their on flight food sucks and their air hosts include fat men and old women 😂. While their prices are similar to other airlines. Only benefit is if you work in a good govt job then you get free flights.
Navin R.01/08/2018 05:18
Prateek Johnson Reminded me of your situation. Lol.
Vimi K.01/07/2018 19:12
Air India was a airline that the government forcefully took from that Tata’s. Now it is in debt but no one with that kind of money will ever take up the debt it just a bad bad bad decision. RIP air India
Om T.01/07/2018 17:14
pulled some strings, no?
Gaurav T.01/07/2018 11:06
Air india is best so called Turkish German and French airlines
Shravan G.01/06/2018 23:37
Stupid video
Nitish P.01/06/2018 17:13
For all those who are vomiting shit from their mouth probably they have never able to afford travel above train or bus or May be they have not travelled with lots other so called class airlines of world.....there are much worst airlines and national carriers.....
Hemanth G.01/06/2018 16:55
Nice try with video appreciative
Girish M.01/06/2018 16:53
This is all nonsense air India still has the best pilots and engineers and best food .the new generation airlines are equally bad it’s just that they are making money because of less govt interference. Privatise air India once and see
Vikram S.01/06/2018 16:20
air india have best pilots
Saikat G.01/06/2018 16:14
Yes the service still leaves a lot to be desired. But AI has the best legroom and makes the smoothest landing among all Indian airlines.
شہباز ا.01/06/2018 15:59
Government are not working on MTNL,BSNL,Air india!! They are just promoting Kingfisher and reliance jio!! It is showing that how BJP is selling government property to the private hands!!
Ujjawal T.01/06/2018 15:55
. We indians R damnn Savage !!😂