An Indian Kid Invented A Word-Counting Pen

When this student lost marks for falling short of the word count, he came up with this incredible invention.
319 comments
Sarah J.06/13/2018 16:55
can’t count on 100 words on a page but can write a program for the pen? ok
Janhavi K.05/08/2018 22:14
what are we doing?
Richa S.05/08/2018 19:59
isse kehetey hai badla... tumne count ki baat ki humne award jeet liya... itne jeeteygey ki count krna mushkil ho jayega... fuuddu teacher ki wajha se genius mill gya
Divneet S.05/08/2018 18:05
Dill te sattt vajjan da nateeja 😂�gghgh
Daio T.05/08/2018 17:23
and
Elvina D.05/08/2018 16:41
That's amazing!
Haider A.05/08/2018 16:34
Love you my
Anonza S.05/08/2018 15:58
our fucking college need this!
Nandini J.05/08/2018 15:40
and All I did is rephrase a line thrice.
Amar S.05/08/2018 15:01
Really proud.Some guys really set an example for India.Make in India
Aditya S.05/08/2018 14:11
यह कश्मीर हमको पसन्द है
Akshata B.05/08/2018 13:47
DAMN
Krishna G.05/08/2018 12:54
Starboi
Lokesh K.05/08/2018 11:48
Necessity is the mother of invention
Georgy R.05/08/2018 11:40
Its an innovation...not an invention...the kid had the million dollar idea...someone did that for him.....but still an idea is what we are short of!
Mishika T.05/08/2018 11:17
chahiye?😂😂
Mishika T.05/08/2018 11:17
need one?😂😂
Sudeept R.05/08/2018 10:54
, the future is here
Bilquis V.05/08/2018 10:45
desperately need this
Boom S.05/08/2018 10:05
I see a bunch of videos about kids like this and then after a few days they are nowhere to be heard from again wonder what happens to these so called geniuses, because they sure as hell are not making any difference in the World.