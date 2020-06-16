Bedridden Woman Forced Out For Banking Formality

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
Uska gunaah ki wo gareeb h
Thanks to Pappu and family for the gutter politics.
Filthy blood suckers
The deepest core of my consistence is heart...😔
Most of the rural branches are understaffed. It is not possible to provide door step banking unless the staff strength will be increased..
it's so traumatic, unbelievable
Happen in India only
Some govt officials never learn
.
Banks are the Modern Shylock.
Very sad , why can’t one show all this on Tv
😢
এটাই হচ্ছে মোদীর আসছে দিনের নমুনা । এর পরে কি দিনের নমুনা দেখাবে মোদিজি জানেন ? শুধু অপেক্ষা করুন , সবাইকে জীবিত অবস্থায় স্বর্গে পৌছাবে ।
India
Usually bank person come to customers for cross Chek, particular bank staff Did this.... Bad time, some greedy people making it more critical
The one who was shooting could have helped 🙄
sbi
Shameful inhuman act
Modis Digital India stone age administration!!
Who did this video so intensely.could have helped her
Bring In drastic change
102 comments
Anil C.06/30/2020 07:36
Uska gunaah ki wo gareeb h
Raghav S.06/26/2020 15:18
Thanks to Pappu and family for the gutter politics.
Shiva M.06/22/2020 21:09
Filthy blood suckers
Devanshu J.06/18/2020 19:25
The deepest core of my consistence is heart...😔
Subhankar P.06/18/2020 16:23
Most of the rural branches are understaffed. It is not possible to provide door step banking unless the staff strength will be increased..
Rajasree M.06/18/2020 13:36
it's so traumatic, unbelievable
Fahme A.06/18/2020 06:01
Happen in India only
Sabyasachi D.06/18/2020 04:29
Some govt officials never learn .
Abdl R.06/17/2020 18:50
Banks are the Modern Shylock.
Monika S.06/17/2020 18:11
Very sad , why can’t one show all this on Tv
Manoj S.06/17/2020 16:43
😢
Mukul C.06/17/2020 16:31
এটাই হচ্ছে মোদীর আসছে দিনের নমুনা । এর পরে কি দিনের নমুনা দেখাবে মোদিজি জানেন ? শুধু অপেক্ষা করুন , সবাইকে জীবিত অবস্থায় স্বর্গে পৌছাবে ।
Sheikh J.06/17/2020 15:11
India
Ashish H.06/17/2020 15:09
Usually bank person come to customers for cross Chek, particular bank staff Did this.... Bad time, some greedy people making it more critical
Manisha S.06/17/2020 14:11
The one who was shooting could have helped 🙄
Adv V.06/17/2020 13:11
sbi
Meena H.06/17/2020 12:45
Shameful inhuman act
Lalith S.06/17/2020 12:31
Modis Digital India stone age administration!!
Syed I.06/17/2020 12:17
Who did this video so intensely.could have helped her
Usha J.06/17/2020 12:11
Bring In drastic change