Bedridden Woman Forced Out For Banking Formality

This determined senior citizen had to drag her 100-year-old mother through town in the scorching heat, all for a little paperwork.

06/16/2020 1:27 PM
102 comments

  • Anil C.
    06/30/2020 07:36

    Uska gunaah ki wo gareeb h

  • Raghav S.
    06/26/2020 15:18

    Thanks to Pappu and family for the gutter politics.

  • Shiva M.
    06/22/2020 21:09

    Filthy blood suckers

  • Devanshu J.
    06/18/2020 19:25

    The deepest core of my consistence is heart...😔

  • Subhankar P.
    06/18/2020 16:23

    Most of the rural branches are understaffed. It is not possible to provide door step banking unless the staff strength will be increased..

  • Rajasree M.
    06/18/2020 13:36

    it's so traumatic, unbelievable

  • Fahme A.
    06/18/2020 06:01

    Happen in India only

  • Sabyasachi D.
    06/18/2020 04:29

    Some govt officials never learn .

  • Abdl R.
    06/17/2020 18:50

    Banks are the Modern Shylock.

  • Monika S.
    06/17/2020 18:11

    Very sad , why can’t one show all this on Tv

  • Manoj S.
    06/17/2020 16:43

    😢

  • Mukul C.
    06/17/2020 16:31

    এটাই হচ্ছে মোদীর আসছে দিনের নমুনা । এর পরে কি দিনের নমুনা দেখাবে মোদিজি জানেন ? শুধু অপেক্ষা করুন , সবাইকে জীবিত অবস্থায় স্বর্গে পৌছাবে ।

  • Sheikh J.
    06/17/2020 15:11

    India

  • Ashish H.
    06/17/2020 15:09

    Usually bank person come to customers for cross Chek, particular bank staff Did this.... Bad time, some greedy people making it more critical

  • Manisha S.
    06/17/2020 14:11

    The one who was shooting could have helped 🙄

  • Adv V.
    06/17/2020 13:11

    sbi

  • Meena H.
    06/17/2020 12:45

    Shameful inhuman act

  • Lalith S.
    06/17/2020 12:31

    Modis Digital India stone age administration!!

  • Syed I.
    06/17/2020 12:17

    Who did this video so intensely.could have helped her

  • Usha J.
    06/17/2020 12:11

    Bring In drastic change