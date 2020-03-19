back
Chickens Buried Alive Due To Coronavirus Rumours
Farmers buried thousands of chickens due to false coronavirus rumours. 😳
03/19/2020 12:57 PM
- 75.4k
- 465
- 183
And even more
- 1:45
Chickens Buried Alive Due To Coronavirus Rumours
- 1:03
All Is Not Well At These Coronavirus Isolation Wards
- 5:14
Expert Says India Is Not Testing For COVID Enough
- 1:40
WHO Official Praises India’s Virus Containment Bid
- 1:54
Rahul Gandhi’s Alarming Coronavirus Prognosis
- 1:25
No Hotel For Spanish Tourist In Silchar
145 comments
Raj J.an hour
They should atleast donate the birds to charity/governments, so they can use the food to needy, instead of burying .
Esmira F.an hour
Are the living beings or just objects 😪.... Corona is not the hurmful Virus but we human are, if they could speak they would call us Satan... beware human, you all paved the way for going to the hell...
Son S.an hour
Ignorance will kill our economy
Muzaffar I.an hour
Sad, everyone will be paying the cost one way or other.
Naseem K.4 hours
They'll Not Be At Loss In Fact They'll Earn More By Government's Rebate Police & Showing Loss In Business. Humans Have To Pay For This Too With Their Life Like Corona Is A Curse For Such An Inhumane Act.
कोरोना भ.5 hours
Rest in peace chickens God will give justice to you
BarinderRandeep S.6 hours
Idiot God watching everything
Sonali M.6 hours
Why Bury... Just set them free if u can't feed them ?
Pranshu D.6 hours
Wish all meat sellers and eaters rot in Hell! No regret saying this. Bloody talking about losses and still not allowing these Sentinel beings live because others are not buying them to murder? Cold blooded demons!
Gilbert R.6 hours
Sell to me ,here is no afraid ,contact me anybody who can sell per kg RS 80 to 100 ,I will buy all...in india
D'eepAk R.7 hours
What Justice If Noe Issue With Them They Will Be Killed For Consumption If People Stop Consuming Because Of Virus This Is What These Fuckin Bastards Do With Them In Simple Words In Both Way They Will Die 😠😠
Ravi T.7 hours
Why can't u leave themselves on to fields atleast they died themselves it's so heart warming u guys don't have hearts u buried them alive fucking assholes. Not also u who spreads rumours in 🐔 fucking educated fellows ☹️🥺
Rafid A.7 hours
Why to bury them alive.. set them free..
Jayanth T.8 hours
People who got corona should be buries alive like this
Justin W.8 hours
Sounds like a cultic vegan movement released this virus onto the world to destroy a common industry
Xaid I.8 hours
Stupid country stupid people... Bury humans instead
Del N.8 hours
Uneducated , low life
Ankur R.9 hours
Nirmala Sitaraman - Mai Murgi nhi khati ji.. Mujhe Is video se koi lena dena nhi ji. 🤦♂️
V R.9 hours
May Your god treat you like the way You treat others
Dilip K.9 hours
U want thm to earn money u ll breed thm double thm tripple thm so on.. for making money but u don't have mo ey to feed thm?? Ok fine u don't have mo ey to feed thm thn y th f**k u have to bury thm alive??? Y th hell can't u free thm??? Will bury ur own family if u don't have mo ey to feed thm?? DAY BY DAY HUMANS R GROWING CRUEL TO TH WORST EXTENT!! I feel shameful on myself to b born as a human!!