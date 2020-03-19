back

Chickens Buried Alive Due To Coronavirus Rumours

Farmers buried thousands of chickens due to false coronavirus rumours. 😳

03/19/2020 12:57 PM
  • 75.4k
  • 183

145 comments

  • Raj J.
    an hour

    They should atleast donate the birds to charity/governments, so they can use the food to needy, instead of burying .

  • Esmira F.
    an hour

    Are the living beings or just objects 😪.... Corona is not the hurmful Virus but we human are, if they could speak they would call us Satan... beware human, you all paved the way for going to the hell...

  • Son S.
    an hour

    Ignorance will kill our economy

  • Muzaffar I.
    an hour

    Sad, everyone will be paying the cost one way or other.

  • Naseem K.
    4 hours

    They'll Not Be At Loss In Fact They'll Earn More By Government's Rebate Police & Showing Loss In Business. Humans Have To Pay For This Too With Their Life Like Corona Is A Curse For Such An Inhumane Act.

  • कोरोना भ.
    5 hours

    Rest in peace chickens God will give justice to you

  • BarinderRandeep S.
    6 hours

    Idiot God watching everything

  • Sonali M.
    6 hours

    Why Bury... Just set them free if u can't feed them ?

  • Pranshu D.
    6 hours

    Wish all meat sellers and eaters rot in Hell! No regret saying this. Bloody talking about losses and still not allowing these Sentinel beings live because others are not buying them to murder? Cold blooded demons!

  • Gilbert R.
    6 hours

    Sell to me ,here is no afraid ,contact me anybody who can sell per kg RS 80 to 100 ,I will buy all...in india

  • D'eepAk R.
    7 hours

    What Justice If Noe Issue With Them They Will Be Killed For Consumption If People Stop Consuming Because Of Virus This Is What These Fuckin Bastards Do With Them In Simple Words In Both Way They Will Die 😠😠

  • Ravi T.
    7 hours

    Why can't u leave themselves on to fields atleast they died themselves it's so heart warming u guys don't have hearts u buried them alive fucking assholes. Not also u who spreads rumours in 🐔 fucking educated fellows ☹️🥺

  • Rafid A.
    7 hours

    Why to bury them alive.. set them free..

  • Jayanth T.
    8 hours

    People who got corona should be buries alive like this

  • Justin W.
    8 hours

    Sounds like a cultic vegan movement released this virus onto the world to destroy a common industry

  • Xaid I.
    8 hours

    Stupid country stupid people... Bury humans instead

  • Del N.
    8 hours

    Uneducated , low life

  • Ankur R.
    9 hours

    Nirmala Sitaraman - Mai Murgi nhi khati ji.. Mujhe Is video se koi lena dena nhi ji. 🤦‍♂️

  • V R.
    9 hours

    May Your god treat you like the way You treat others

  • Dilip K.
    9 hours

    U want thm to earn money u ll breed thm double thm tripple thm so on.. for making money but u don't have mo ey to feed thm?? Ok fine u don't have mo ey to feed thm thn y th f**k u have to bury thm alive??? Y th hell can't u free thm??? Will bury ur own family if u don't have mo ey to feed thm?? DAY BY DAY HUMANS R GROWING CRUEL TO TH WORST EXTENT!! I feel shameful on myself to b born as a human!!