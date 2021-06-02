back
Chidambaram's Advice To The Government
Former finance minister P. Chidambaram advised the government to even print money if needed to boost spending and reboot the economy. Do you agree with him?
02/06/2021 1:27 PM
- 86.8K
- 3.5K
- 239
225 comments
Dattaram M.3 hours
🌿Let us make life "fight worthy". Fight for Citizens Right to protect their families. 🌿Children have a right to good food. Parents have a huge right to protect the value of their earned money. Hence we need to fight inflation. 🌿Form a citizen group / your group to protect "daily food commodity rates". There are about 30 items which were given to than Finance Minister Mr Chidambaram. It was called Common Man's Commodity Index. It was done to stop inflation in the prices of these commodities. That is why, many commodities like milk, rice, veggies, masalas, ghee, till now oil , public transport, school transport, books, internet, etc are still affordable. 🌿One has to fight against Govt to keep rates steady. Let's ask": Eggs: 60rs doz Onions : 25 rs kg Potatoes: 25 rs kg Rice: 20rs kg Oil :. 80 rs litre Bhendi, cabbage, chilli, ginger, garlic, coriander, etc at. 40 rs kg. Milk : 30rs litre Bread loaf : 20rs Bread Pao : 3rs Street food: Between rs 15 and 30 rs Rice thali cities: 50rs Rice thali towns : 35rs Rice thali villages : 30rs Chicken cleaned : 130rs kg Fish: 80rs kg Mutton: 120 rs kg. Bananas: 30rs kg Atta: 40rs kg Buscuits : 5rs and 10rs pkt Maggi noodles: 10rs pkt Toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, coconut oil, etc are other items where inflation is growing huge.🌾🌿🌼🙋♂️🍶🍬🍧🌻🌴🐓🐠🍌🍊🍉🍆🌽🥕🥚🌶️🍄🥪🥣🍦🍰🍼🥛📚🗞️
Immanuel K.3 hours
THE PRINTER IS BACK...
Ram Y.5 hours
Jo
Issy S.5 hours
What about photocopying (Xerox) the money? Anyone can do that.😂
Abhishek M.6 hours
He forgot that gdp touched as low as 3.4% under Manmohan between 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2013 ,that too when there was no pandemic and world economy was booming. Chidambaram was quiet then, but now that he has cases against him, he has become some blabbermouth with his nonsense ideas
Bharane T.6 hours
You bring to your home money then talk
Ranjit S.6 hours
Print Money.....his intentions are quite clear, he just wants GOI to go Venezuela way so that even our country face the same fate as them..... Chor saala
Mansoor A.6 hours
When the PM is getting all the funds in PM Cares, what is the need for him to Print Money. Bad advice Chiddu.
Hanish S.6 hours
Printing more money means ...more liquidity . RBI has already ensure enough liquidity from the beginning of the pandemic by lower repo rate . That why we are seeing high inflation because of high liquidity . But if we try to add more liquidity by printing notes , this will over shoot inflation . Just a thought ☺️
Vasudevan G.7 hours
Nice and novel ideal idea but who care
Norbu D.7 hours
Printing money without following the minimum reserve system shall lead to inflation. History has shown it has always resulted in hyperinflation and such statement from former Finance Minsiter is not expected.
Srini V.8 hours
Poda loosu
Jyoti D.8 hours
Chidambaram We are done with you Bro so give back the money you looted Nd shut up
Neenad N.8 hours
Chidu take your advice and shove up bar dancers a$$
Shravan K.8 hours
A Multimillion Scamster Advising the Government about Economy
Prasada R.8 hours
If any other party ruling the country I agree, these illiterates prints money, that will be another disaster, they will make it another Venezuela
Rajat N.9 hours
Printing money is the not solution at all it will just increase the inflation.
Sathyendra Y.9 hours
Homeless...where to keep books...Tribute Great Britain....
Sunil D.10 hours
His party has presided over a phase when we had touched 10%+ inflation. We were almost on the brink of financial disaster. We could have easily gone the way of the Latin American or African economies. Luckily that did not happen. Not that this government ha done a fine job.They seem to be groping in the dark or playing hit and miss most of the time. We have to admit that there is a serious leadership crises in this country.
Varsha D.10 hours
Looks who's talking