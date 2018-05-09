back

Cigarettes Choking The Environment

Cigarette butts pollute the environment. These Indian entrepreneurs are trying to stub out the problem.

05/09/2018 1:30 PM
19 comments

  • Aayush S.
    05/21/2018 03:11

  • Mitalee S.
    05/19/2018 13:05

    I'm keen to know more about how they do it: namely how do they manage to separate all the toxic chemicals, nicotine remnants and choking poly fill to recyclable materials..

  • Dipten D.
    05/18/2018 11:18

    see this ... We are far behind from this kinda thinking

  • Daniel J.
    05/18/2018 08:39

  • Brut India
    05/17/2018 13:25

    Correction: We’ve wrongly identified the founders of . Naman Gupta is pictured first (at 31 seconds), followed by Vishal Kanet. Thanks for letting us know guys!

  • Prince S.
    05/16/2018 13:38

    So India what is ur intention behind this what do u want to show ?

  • Aryan P.
    05/16/2018 12:51

  • Bhawal D.
    05/16/2018 10:47

    these r the heroes who play their roles behind the curtains And we need them more in our society.

  • Dipmalya G.
    05/14/2018 10:13

  • Devesh R.
    05/13/2018 04:45

    Where is the part of video with huge cigarettes taken from?

  • Madhu K.
    05/12/2018 14:54

  • Gaurav B.
    05/12/2018 02:20

    don't throw your cigarette's butt.

  • Sai S.
    05/11/2018 18:39

    Or you could just ban cigarettes!

  • Gaurav S.
    05/10/2018 17:00

  • Ashwani C.
    05/10/2018 13:47

    That's why it is well said " Nothing is Waste"

  • Farzaan S.
    05/10/2018 10:59

  • Arjun K.
    05/10/2018 01:32

    Amazing job keep it up

  • Sushant R.
    05/09/2018 14:20

  • Saurabh K.
    05/09/2018 13:59

    Amazing initiative just that Brut India swapped co founders names.