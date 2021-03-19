back

Finding Dignity In Work At Mumbai's 'Chamar Studio'

Leather craftsmen are reclaiming the casteist slur "chamar" by making luxury bags out of rubber in Mumbai's Dharavi slum.

19/03/2021 3:27 PM
5 comments

  • Molly M.
    2 days

    I do feel sorry for them, they are trying to make a statement but I wish they did not use leather as their medium. Leather, wool, cashmere all involve cruelty to animals. Cows are skinned alive or hung upside down with their throats slit! There is a lot available in vegan leather. Shoes, handbags outerwear everything is available in vegan leather. Try lMatt and Nat BC, Sydney Brown, Angela Roi, and many more,

  • Ila M.
    3 days

    Caste distinction is man made. It is not in the religion.

  • Sarita Y.
    3 days

    Chamar kalne me koe buried nahi jab chamar hone ke itne benefit ha

  • Gajanan H.
    4 days

    Why do you Guys remind every now and then? Actually, you want to cook your goose.

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Caste bias is rampant in the Indian diaspora in the US as well. Find out more here:

