back

Footwear brand gives inmates life skills

This premium Indian footwear is made by inmates.

06/01/2018 1:30 AM
  • 625.9k
  • 193

119 comments

  • Lalit G.
    06/18/2018 05:10

    The amount you r paying is far less the amount for which ur selling. I think u need not to hire any celebrities for marketing. Ur flipflop should be cheaper, considering it's a leather as well.

  • Ravi S.
    06/18/2018 03:01

    200 a day...thats cheap labor...that too they don’t get full...139 is used for welfare of all

  • Divya D.
    06/17/2018 15:46

    this is so fucked up

  • Amin M.
    06/17/2018 11:29

    Only criminal brains will buy this

  • Mayur B.
    06/17/2018 08:40

    aisa koi innovative idea hona chahaiye

  • Bibeth S.
    06/17/2018 04:35

    This is the real start up . Very innovate

  • Manish K.
    06/16/2018 16:36

    Nice way to fool people. I will pay 2500 for this if 2400 goes to the prisoners and not the owner.

  • Mohammad H.
    06/16/2018 10:04

    Modern bandits 😠

  • Vishal G.
    06/16/2018 06:49

    Vivek Meena nice idea i guess

  • Manish B.
    06/15/2018 06:18

    200 to a labour and cost of a slipper is 2499 Company is making huge profit in name of inmate and promoting as if they are doing something really great for an inmate. 😂😂😂

  • Souradeep S.
    06/15/2018 02:14

    Why do I smell, the start of American prison system where inmates are forced to provide cheap labour to the corporates from which the prison benifits.

  • Wilson C.
    06/14/2018 18:54

    Where leather comes from

  • Shweta R.
    06/14/2018 18:16

    2500Rs!! I don’t know y they don’t feel it’s expensive

  • Shivank G.
    06/14/2018 17:53

    amit ji s mangwa le

  • Mohammed I.
    06/14/2018 17:35

    Low salary high profit for company🤔

  • Sayyed W.
    06/14/2018 13:04

    Chutiyapa hai ye.selling the slippers in 2500 and giving only 200 to the inmates popular bhi ho gaye aur saste labour bhi mil gaye👏👏👏

  • Jogitha J.
    06/14/2018 10:50

    that is unfair and cheap labour for a guy selling shoes for 2000 rs..... How are you standing for this

  • Jash S.
    06/14/2018 03:28

    this is interesting bro

  • Karan B.
    06/13/2018 16:30

    Are bhai 1300 ki milti hai, yeh toh sareaam loot hai aur kitna kam labour hai iss price ke hisab se

  • Divya D.
    06/13/2018 15:03

    Mehta definitely didn't come up with the idea. Prisons already employ their inmates for various jobs like electric, carpentry, art, etc. Stop commercialising everything. Ugh.