Footwear brand gives inmates life skills

This premium Indian footwear is made by inmates.
119 comments
Lalit G.06/18/2018 05:10
The amount you r paying is far less the amount for which ur selling. I think u need not to hire any celebrities for marketing. Ur flipflop should be cheaper, considering it's a leather as well.
Ravi S.06/18/2018 03:01
200 a day...thats cheap labor...that too they don’t get full...139 is used for welfare of all
Divya D.06/17/2018 15:46
this is so fucked up
Amin M.06/17/2018 11:29
Only criminal brains will buy this
Mayur B.06/17/2018 08:40
aisa koi innovative idea hona chahaiye
Bibeth S.06/17/2018 04:35
This is the real start up . Very innovate
Manish K.06/16/2018 16:36
Nice way to fool people. I will pay 2500 for this if 2400 goes to the prisoners and not the owner.
Mohammad H.06/16/2018 10:04
Modern bandits 😠
Vishal G.06/16/2018 06:49
Vivek Meena nice idea i guess
Manish B.06/15/2018 06:18
200 to a labour and cost of a slipper is 2499 Company is making huge profit in name of inmate and promoting as if they are doing something really great for an inmate. 😂😂😂
Souradeep S.06/15/2018 02:14
Why do I smell, the start of American prison system where inmates are forced to provide cheap labour to the corporates from which the prison benifits.
Wilson C.06/14/2018 18:54
Where leather comes from
Shweta R.06/14/2018 18:16
2500Rs!! I don’t know y they don’t feel it’s expensive
Shivank G.06/14/2018 17:53
amit ji s mangwa le
Mohammed I.06/14/2018 17:35
Low salary high profit for company🤔
Sayyed W.06/14/2018 13:04
Chutiyapa hai ye.selling the slippers in 2500 and giving only 200 to the inmates popular bhi ho gaye aur saste labour bhi mil gaye👏👏👏
Jogitha J.06/14/2018 10:50
that is unfair and cheap labour for a guy selling shoes for 2000 rs..... How are you standing for this
Jash S.06/14/2018 03:28
this is interesting bro
Karan B.06/13/2018 16:30
Are bhai 1300 ki milti hai, yeh toh sareaam loot hai aur kitna kam labour hai iss price ke hisab se
Divya D.06/13/2018 15:03
Mehta definitely didn't come up with the idea. Prisons already employ their inmates for various jobs like electric, carpentry, art, etc. Stop commercialising everything. Ugh.