From Luxury Resort To Piscicultural Success
Tourists paid huge amounts for access to this Kerala resort's lavish pool. During Covid, they've been replaced by much better swimmers. 🐠
09/01/2020 3:39 PMupdated: 09/01/2020 3:41 PM
Nabin G.10 hours
Great idea
Saad M.17 hours
Good initiative.and do help others to make a benefit decisions for their own property.and grow.
Tres K.4 days
I hope the govt didn't ask for any licence from these guys to sell the fish..
Irshad A.6 days
Simply awesome our illiterate politician should learn some thing from this
Nirmala K.09/04/2020 03:36
🤔🌷What an idea.🤝🏼👏👏👏
Rudra R.09/04/2020 01:27
I love how malayalees are so positive and so enterprising!!! They are a lil crafty with everything. Hahahah but that good. Mostly every Malayalee I know has this never die spirit!! Good going!
Tahasin S.09/03/2020 15:08
Genius
David D.09/03/2020 11:17
Owner with brain 👍
Fathah K.09/02/2020 19:30
What an idea sirjeee
Prachi V.09/02/2020 17:44
Check this.♥️
Manish P.09/02/2020 16:16
I have enjoyed stay to this resort. Great view enjoyed very much
Hanumantappa S.09/02/2020 15:58
like
Udhaya M.09/02/2020 13:57
Nice.. last year we were been here.. this year covid changed everything..
Anuradha P.09/02/2020 12:38
Kerela never fails to amaze me .Such a good initiative 💕
Akber P.09/02/2020 11:54
A good and appreciable initiative. They took the positive from the negatives around. The Mastermind of this must be surely applauded for this genuine thinking. All the best...
Monica S.09/02/2020 08:19
The art of survival ❤
Babar P.09/02/2020 07:06
Ingenuity 👍
Jaswant S.09/02/2020 04:12
This is called kotoyyam fish surgery during corona.
Ila M.09/02/2020 00:13
What a great idea. Whoever thought of this first should be applauded. At least there is some income now.