back
Gadkari Says Goodbye To Toll Plazas
No more interminable queues? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises parliament that within the year, there will be no more physical toll booths.
19/03/2021 5:55 PMupdated: 19/03/2021 5:58 PM
- 233.1K
- 4.1K
- 325
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
268 comments
Rajasekaran N.10 hours
Nitin Gadkari is another jewel in Modiji's crown. He is a man of action, innovation and timelines.So, vehicles can just cruise on highways without stopping every 50 kms.
Karko M.12 hours
This will increase toll stealing. Just mask the gps receiver with thick metal sheets and enjoy toll free ride. Instead of GPS, RIDF tag would have been better option
Munna M.12 hours
http://bit.ly/3caquuY
Basil K.21 hours
the fact is... tolls have increase
Akhil M.a day
Ab bike ka toll na laga dey...Bus jyada kuch nahi poonch rahe hai hum..
Amin S.a day
Isn't that state surveillance?
Rangeeth B.a day
How about improving the highways. Pathetic ones in Tamilnadu. He isn't bothered about providing good roads.
Prakash L.a day
Who will refund our FastTag purchases ? Banks Benefited from Fast tag and now GPS who is behind it 😁
Biju P.a day
Few sensible parliamentarians
Pradeepsrao P.a day
It is least govt to say people. Previously people are suffering covid 19 but here they looting money from common people this govt blame for common people
Sourabh B.2 days
Then what about tolls employee.? Now toltal employees work in toll plaza near about 14 lakh.. Then what are they doing sir...
Khobam D.2 days
Gadha
Suhail M.2 days
Nitin why should I pay toll?? When I am paying road tax... Ye koi india aur Pakistan ka road cross kar raha hoon kya?? Pls bata dho.. India can't implement ideas of Dubai... So stfu?!!
Mohd A.2 days
It is a very good idea but many people will jobs due to automating it.
Darshan B.2 days
aur jin logo ki job jayega uska.. kyaa hai
Mohammed I.2 days
Many highway are under construction, only toll plazas have been made. Mr. Gadkari is giving an announcement regarding zero toll plaza. Stop the construction immediately and save money.
Viren V.2 days
The only person in bjp who does what he says !
Tarun B.2 days
Fastag ka kya karna hai
Jobomchang M.2 days
Waaaa re BJP
Muneer B.2 days
In a year, i would be damned if he does that or is it one more jhumla of his party😉