Gadkari Says Goodbye To Toll Plazas

No more interminable queues? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises parliament that within the year, there will be no more physical toll booths.

19/03/2021 5:55 PMupdated: 19/03/2021 5:58 PM
  • 233.1K
  • 325

268 comments

  • Rajasekaran N.
    10 hours

    Nitin Gadkari is another jewel in Modiji's crown. He is a man of action, innovation and timelines.So, vehicles can just cruise on highways without stopping every 50 kms.

  • Karko M.
    12 hours

    This will increase toll stealing. Just mask the gps receiver with thick metal sheets and enjoy toll free ride. Instead of GPS, RIDF tag would have been better option

  • Munna M.
    12 hours

    http://bit.ly/3caquuY

  • Basil K.
    21 hours

    the fact is... tolls have increase

  • Akhil M.
    a day

    Ab bike ka toll na laga dey...Bus jyada kuch nahi poonch rahe hai hum..

  • Amin S.
    a day

    Isn't that state surveillance?

  • Rangeeth B.
    a day

    How about improving the highways. Pathetic ones in Tamilnadu. He isn't bothered about providing good roads.

  • Prakash L.
    a day

    Who will refund our FastTag purchases ? Banks Benefited from Fast tag and now GPS who is behind it 😁

  • Biju P.
    a day

    Few sensible parliamentarians

  • Pradeepsrao P.
    a day

    It is least govt to say people. Previously people are suffering covid 19 but here they looting money from common people this govt blame for common people

  • Sourabh B.
    2 days

    Then what about tolls employee.? Now toltal employees work in toll plaza near about 14 lakh.. Then what are they doing sir...

  • Khobam D.
    2 days

    Gadha

  • Suhail M.
    2 days

    Nitin why should I pay toll?? When I am paying road tax... Ye koi india aur Pakistan ka road cross kar raha hoon kya?? Pls bata dho.. India can't implement ideas of Dubai... So stfu?!!

  • Mohd A.
    2 days

    It is a very good idea but many people will jobs due to automating it.

  • Darshan B.
    2 days

    aur jin logo ki job jayega uska.. kyaa hai

  • Mohammed I.
    2 days

    Many highway are under construction, only toll plazas have been made. Mr. Gadkari is giving an announcement regarding zero toll plaza. Stop the construction immediately and save money.

  • Viren V.
    2 days

    The only person in bjp who does what he says !

  • Tarun B.
    2 days

    Fastag ka kya karna hai

  • Jobomchang M.
    2 days

    Waaaa re BJP

  • Muneer B.
    2 days

    In a year, i would be damned if he does that or is it one more jhumla of his party😉

