Migrants Share Truck With Dead Bodies

58 comments
Love Q.a day
So sad😥😥maybe their souls rest in a beautiful place 🙏🙏
Selin R.3 days
modi government failed to protect poor people. This is one of the greatest example of the truth...
शि व.3 days
Overpopulation......only problem...... Untill we adress this...... Nothing is going to work.....
Gaurav R.3 days
I detest the editor of this page . Whole day wailing about modi . Such pages shall be ostracized. When Muslim lick notes . That these hideous pages won’t post . But Muslims donating something will be boasted . It only knows how to do flattery of Muslims . And undermine modi’s hard work . One sided news propaganda. Trying to portray modi’s reign as a brutish one and malign his image ? Modi’s reign will never get over . No matter how hard u sly reporters try .
Ikki J.3 days
Biggest dogs BJP
Sharda S.4 days
Horrible
Jaswant S.4 days
Is this is govt.home and pm are in isolation.poors are on roads and railway patri and onroads and on bycycle with children with hunger and thirst in their ghatri.old men and pregnant women after delivering baby walk down500 km.Fm announce20lakh crore special budget.poor people willget nothing.it is just like for meal and wter do amiss call to home and messege will reach to plane wala baba one Assaram is in jail.He was tanga wala and collected huge amount.chai wala home both are his disciple inculding defence minster.coffer made empty in self grooming and roaming in planes and making600ft patel and big st.for mega show.so no money for poor and not for coffin. No jobs in sight as these are real jcb of India.jaasha Ram is ruling along with shaa and chai wala is plane baba.they buried democracy600feet with 303 members and destroyed jud.
Sneha C.5 days
Shameful
Priyaranjan M.5 days
After death everything is giving but they are struggled in road not something them government
Phoolmattie H.5 days
So very sad for all of these workers those who are struggling to make a living by going so far to work and the lack of food for them.Now the accident that took so many lives and many injured workers.Really sad no compensation can remove the hurt off these people and their family
Nikhil C.5 days
Chalo koi nahi ek kaam achha ho raha h.. Ki Pollution or population dono kam ho rahi h... 😂😂😂
Mehzabin B.5 days
Extremely 😔..
Kameshwar S.5 days
This way they make ram rajya
Kavita L.5 days
God bless them the soul cries for them every time I read about these people Oh God please have mercy on these people this is really sad.
Syed Y.5 days
Compensate later, first arrange proper transportation for "free "soo tat the ppl could see there loved once.
Bond M.5 days
😭
Medha J.5 days
This is the true ... January gareeb h uska koi nai😡😡
Romi T.5 days
Friends you are doing very good. Criticizing Govt and showing the actual face.Doing good for the religion of God, humanity is known to be the religion of God.We all r having same religion as that of Almighty God.
Shirley S.5 days
Really sad and upsetting to see and hear devastating news each day of these migrants workers, l pray that things get better for these people.
Soudamini S.5 days
Samajh mein nhi aa raha hai yeh accidents hota kyon hai bhagwan ki kya marji hai .