back
Narayana Murthy’s Alarming Prognosis For India’s GDP
India’s GDP growth could hit the lowest level since Independence. But NR Narayana Murthy also explains how India can overcome the crisis. Thanks to IET India for the footage.
08/13/2020 2:21 PMupdated: 08/17/2020 7:49 AM
- 95.2k
- 1.6k
- 36
33 comments
Sudeep D.9 hours
For bhakts he will become new target to criticize
Ashok G.a day
Nothing logical
Manish A.a day
According to Sources : (conditions apply?) China 🇨🇳 has send this virus as whatapp to all countries spreading the message of Fear 😱 and unrest
Manish A.a day
Modi hain tob sab mumkin hain 🙄 Sab Changa SI 😂, our Nation has already suffered a lot 🙏, STOP 🛑 harrassing further, STOP 🛑 THIS CORONA 💉 GAME NOW.... LET THE JUNTA LIVE THIER LIFE..... 🔑 OPEN 🔓 ALL MARKET AREAS, MORTALITY RATE IS LOW. 🙏
Jr E.2 days
Sir , whole world is goin down , why u talk about only india , why not about world , it's everywhere same , india is also part of world , dont blame any govt , human must understand ,leaders can't do anything ,🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I don't
Khizer A.3 days
When the leader bluffs in every possible matters. Uou cannot expect the economy to grow. Live with new normal
Santosh A.3 days
Indian government
Vinay J.3 days
See, understand, make people understand 🙏
Sanjay S.3 days
Murti has lost it completely
Ashokan R.4 days
He will tell us to work for 24 hours and revive the economy
Raveendran P.4 days
Narayanamoorthy wants to become the obedient corporate of Modi to get benifits Ambani and Adani enjoys now.
Shahid S.4 days
desh ka gdp dekho
Sri R.4 days
Wonderful speech with realistic situation. Thank You Sir.🙏
Bashir A.4 days
Directly proportional to Balant lies
Ramakrishna S.5 days
Now time has come to move ahead on economic growth along with containing the virus till a vaccine makes us safe
Atif N.5 days
Economy is inversely proportional to chest size.
Zeyauddin K.5 days
Did he said Lowest GDP since independence? Cant be true. We are atleast 100x of that number. We are not going there.
Shamim M.5 days
dont worry modi hai toh mumkin hei haaaaa i am joking Jai Hind
Rehan U.5 days
Has Modi been given Nobel Prize for his research on 'Cloud radar theory' ?
Madhava R.5 days
I was under the impression that Mr Naryma Murthy ,is mainly a technocrat. Now is also an authority in economics.