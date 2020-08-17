back

Narayana Murthy’s Alarming Prognosis For India’s GDP

India’s GDP growth could hit the lowest level since Independence. But NR Narayana Murthy also explains how India can overcome the crisis. Thanks to IET India for the footage.

08/13/2020 2:21 PMupdated: 08/17/2020 7:49 AM
  • 95.2k
  • 36

33 comments

  • Sudeep D.
    9 hours

    For bhakts he will become new target to criticize

  • Ashok G.
    a day

    Nothing logical

  • Manish A.
    a day

    According to Sources : (conditions apply?) China 🇨🇳 has send this virus as whatapp to all countries spreading the message of Fear 😱 and unrest

  • Manish A.
    a day

    Modi hain tob sab mumkin hain 🙄 Sab Changa SI 😂, our Nation has already suffered a lot 🙏, STOP 🛑 harrassing further, STOP 🛑 THIS CORONA 💉 GAME NOW.... LET THE JUNTA LIVE THIER LIFE..... 🔑 OPEN 🔓 ALL MARKET AREAS, MORTALITY RATE IS LOW. 🙏

  • Jr E.
    2 days

    Sir , whole world is goin down , why u talk about only india , why not about world , it's everywhere same , india is also part of world , dont blame any govt , human must understand ,leaders can't do anything ,🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I don't

  • Khizer A.
    3 days

    When the leader bluffs in every possible matters. Uou cannot expect the economy to grow. Live with new normal

  • Santosh A.
    3 days

    Indian government

  • Vinay J.
    3 days

    See, understand, make people understand 🙏

  • Sanjay S.
    3 days

    Murti has lost it completely

  • Ashokan R.
    4 days

    He will tell us to work for 24 hours and revive the economy

  • Raveendran P.
    4 days

    Narayanamoorthy wants to become the obedient corporate of Modi to get benifits Ambani and Adani enjoys now.

  • Shahid S.
    4 days

    desh ka gdp dekho

  • Sri R.
    4 days

    Wonderful speech with realistic situation. Thank You Sir.🙏

  • Bashir A.
    4 days

    Directly proportional to Balant lies

  • Ramakrishna S.
    5 days

    Now time has come to move ahead on economic growth along with containing the virus till a vaccine makes us safe

  • Atif N.
    5 days

    Economy is inversely proportional to chest size.

  • Zeyauddin K.
    5 days

    Did he said Lowest GDP since independence? Cant be true. We are atleast 100x of that number. We are not going there.

  • Shamim M.
    5 days

    dont worry modi hai toh mumkin hei haaaaa i am joking Jai Hind

  • Rehan U.
    5 days

    Has Modi been given Nobel Prize for his research on 'Cloud radar theory' ?

  • Madhava R.
    5 days

    I was under the impression that Mr Naryma Murthy ,is mainly a technocrat. Now is also an authority in economics.

