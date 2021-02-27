Ravi Shankar Prasad Warns Social Media Firms
Meet Chinnamma: Tamil Nadu’s Almost Chief Minister
377 Lawyers Bat For Same-Sex Marriage
On This Farm, Bugs Grow
MSP Vs. MRP: What Do Farmers Really Need?
Being Nitish, Bihar's Mr. Clean
don’t know what’s the new virus will come after consuming these bugs
No thanx yeeeeuuuuk
Delicious, I'm sure!!
I never ever checked for once how much C,B or whatever proteïnes Is in what I eat. I buy my food in the evening and I think during the day about my dinner . It’s all about the FLAVOR. This is going back in time for 400 000 years
Hope, a new kinda pathogen isn't gonna come out.
Don’t be so close-minded. Crickets and mealworms taste just fine and pack more protein for their size than beef. When raised cleanly, you don’t have to worry about parasites and they’re cooked so there’s little chance of bacteria infecting you.
Omg breeding another virus. Don't we have enough fools.
Strange...🤮🤮🤮🤮
Aha!
You have never problems with a control the hygiene 👍🤪😀
Bon Appetit 😬😋
Little poo 🦗💩👄.... 🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮 ...
Be kind to the animals. They didn’t do anything wrong. They’re innocen purely INNOCEN ✅❤️🤗🐮🐣🐷🐥🐟🐶🐰.... 🌎
Over a burger. Five minute burger.... I have vegan burgers and vegan pizza and vegan curry and vegan burritos........
Which side of history are you on ??
✅❤️😬🦷💪👍😃 Right side or the wrong side 😈🦠🍖🧀🍳🍔🥓🥩🍣🍕🔴🐷🐮🐔🐣🐟.... 🤯
Covid-20 is on the way.
The red larvae taste too good
Just imagine the secret of their beauty
Northeast Phytogeography & Zoogeography areas is totally difft. from Central India, Malaba, Deccan, Andamans, Indus plain, Gangetic plain. In rice fields, several insects were also habitate.
I knows particular insects which were rich in protein. It's not strange here, in Manipur because the ideas passes from great great grandma. Not a new thing.
The above videos was just about production in larger form without the effects of pesticides & fertilizer from field.
Wowwww...salute you man..
High protein insects for foods both human and livestock has rapidly increased all over the world and strong signal for future food supply
If anyone knew him,allow me to meet him once...
Good job my freind!
m
Jxg
try it !
Wanna try this ,awesome
Some people feeling disgust to eat this simple source of protein but won't hesitate to have a spiritual bathe as they claim inside a pond full of cow ****
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
29 comments
Joseph K.10 hours
don’t know what’s the new virus will come after consuming these bugs
Barbara S.20 hours
No thanx yeeeeuuuuk
David W.a day
Delicious, I'm sure!!
Yves V.2 days
I never ever checked for once how much C,B or whatever proteïnes Is in what I eat. I buy my food in the evening and I think during the day about my dinner . It’s all about the FLAVOR. This is going back in time for 400 000 years
Monir Z.2 days
Hope, a new kinda pathogen isn't gonna come out.
Sarah C.2 days
Don’t be so close-minded. Crickets and mealworms taste just fine and pack more protein for their size than beef. When raised cleanly, you don’t have to worry about parasites and they’re cooked so there’s little chance of bacteria infecting you.
Wandaria N.2 days
Omg breeding another virus. Don't we have enough fools.
Carol H.2 days
Strange...🤮🤮🤮🤮
TC R.2 days
Aha! You have never problems with a control the hygiene 👍🤪😀 Bon Appetit 😬😋
Leo L.2 days
Little poo 🦗💩👄.... 🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮 ... Be kind to the animals. They didn’t do anything wrong. They’re innocen purely INNOCEN ✅❤️🤗🐮🐣🐷🐥🐟🐶🐰.... 🌎 Over a burger. Five minute burger.... I have vegan burgers and vegan pizza and vegan curry and vegan burritos........ Which side of history are you on ?? ✅❤️😬🦷💪👍😃 Right side or the wrong side 😈🦠🍖🧀🍳🍔🥓🥩🍣🍕🔴🐷🐮🐔🐣🐟.... 🤯
Kenan S.2 days
Covid-20 is on the way.
Peter C.3 days
The red larvae taste too good
Kundan K.3 days
Just imagine the secret of their beauty
Serkanta M.3 days
Northeast Phytogeography & Zoogeography areas is totally difft. from Central India, Malaba, Deccan, Andamans, Indus plain, Gangetic plain. In rice fields, several insects were also habitate. I knows particular insects which were rich in protein. It's not strange here, in Manipur because the ideas passes from great great grandma. Not a new thing. The above videos was just about production in larger form without the effects of pesticides & fertilizer from field.
Ningombam S.4 days
Wowwww...salute you man.. High protein insects for foods both human and livestock has rapidly increased all over the world and strong signal for future food supply If anyone knew him,allow me to meet him once...
Champ Y.4 days
Good job my freind!
Kajal A.5 days
m Jxg
Nishant G.5 days
try it !
William N.5 days
Wanna try this ,awesome
Parasis T.5 days
Some people feeling disgust to eat this simple source of protein but won't hesitate to have a spiritual bathe as they claim inside a pond full of cow ****