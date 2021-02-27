back

On This Farm, Bugs Grow

A farmer in Manipur has turned to breeding flies and crickets to eat. 😋

27/02/2021 4:27 PM
  • 111.6K
  • 52

Portraits

29 comments

  • Joseph K.
    10 hours

    don’t know what’s the new virus will come after consuming these bugs

  • Barbara S.
    20 hours

    No thanx yeeeeuuuuk

  • David W.
    a day

    Delicious, I'm sure!!

  • Yves V.
    2 days

    I never ever checked for once how much C,B or whatever proteïnes Is in what I eat. I buy my food in the evening and I think during the day about my dinner . It’s all about the FLAVOR. This is going back in time for 400 000 years

  • Monir Z.
    2 days

    Hope, a new kinda pathogen isn't gonna come out.

  • Sarah C.
    2 days

    Don’t be so close-minded. Crickets and mealworms taste just fine and pack more protein for their size than beef. When raised cleanly, you don’t have to worry about parasites and they’re cooked so there’s little chance of bacteria infecting you.

  • Wandaria N.
    2 days

    Omg breeding another virus. Don't we have enough fools.

  • Carol H.
    2 days

    Strange...🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • TC R.
    2 days

    Aha! You have never problems with a control the hygiene 👍🤪😀 Bon Appetit 😬😋

  • Leo L.
    2 days

    Little poo 🦗💩👄.... 🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮 ... Be kind to the animals. They didn’t do anything wrong. They’re innocen purely INNOCEN ✅❤️🤗🐮🐣🐷🐥🐟🐶🐰.... 🌎 Over a burger. Five minute burger.... I have vegan burgers and vegan pizza and vegan curry and vegan burritos........ Which side of history are you on ?? ✅❤️😬🦷💪👍😃 Right side or the wrong side 😈🦠🍖🧀🍳🍔🥓🥩🍣🍕🔴🐷🐮🐔🐣🐟.... 🤯

  • Kenan S.
    2 days

    Covid-20 is on the way.

  • Peter C.
    3 days

    The red larvae taste too good

  • Kundan K.
    3 days

    Just imagine the secret of their beauty

  • Serkanta M.
    3 days

    Northeast Phytogeography & Zoogeography areas is totally difft. from Central India, Malaba, Deccan, Andamans, Indus plain, Gangetic plain. In rice fields, several insects were also habitate. I knows particular insects which were rich in protein. It's not strange here, in Manipur because the ideas passes from great great grandma. Not a new thing. The above videos was just about production in larger form without the effects of pesticides & fertilizer from field.

  • Ningombam S.
    4 days

    Wowwww...salute you man.. High protein insects for foods both human and livestock has rapidly increased all over the world and strong signal for future food supply If anyone knew him,allow me to meet him once...

  • Champ Y.
    4 days

    Good job my freind!

  • Kajal A.
    5 days

    m Jxg

  • Nishant G.
    5 days

    try it !

  • William N.
    5 days

    Wanna try this ,awesome

  • Parasis T.
    5 days

    Some people feeling disgust to eat this simple source of protein but won't hesitate to have a spiritual bathe as they claim inside a pond full of cow ****

