Rann Ragged: The Hardships Of Making Salt

It's a key symbol of India's freedom struggle, and an essential part of our lives. But making this table staple is no easy task...

03/07/2021 6:57 AM
56 comments

  • Nikhil R.
    12 hours

    Ji jhak Mare hai#

  • Bhawna S.
    20 hours

    Pathetic....why they have to survive in such miserable condition? Why not our government take necessary steps for their welfare ? Do other countries adopt the same method ?if no then why they people do? If our government is applying modern technologies in other fields then why not here?

  • Vuhroon P.
    a day

    With the new farm laws in place they are free to sell it to whoever and wherever - that's the beauty of deregulating this sector. But then please don't complain that cost of salt has gone up. Ever equation needs to be balanced and no matter what you think of in this modern age has cost associated with it. There are no free lunches anywhere...

  • Rav R.
    a day

    Iodised namak

  • Mithun R.
    2 days

    Salt price should go up.

  • Sucharita M.
    2 days

    D Government shud take initiative....

  • Dipak S.
    2 days

    Salt is the most important thing in food without salt food no more tasty but still its price still Rs.20/ kg. I always thought how those people livelihood who working for salt production.

  • Huntora D.
    2 days

    Government should do something for them.

  • Ashok D.
    2 days

    Govt. can levy on salt sold and directly spend the money to improve living and working condition of the tribe. What does the tribal development department doing?

  • Mojeebur R.
    2 days

    Government should look for them

  • Ahmed S.
    2 days

    Bane of crony capitalism

  • Arghya D.
    2 days

    apkey gujrat bohat upar chala geya hey bengal sey

  • Preet S.
    2 days

    Gujratis greed and love for exploitation

  • Arshad H.
    2 days

    Government must come up with schemes to help these hard working people.

  • Mohanjeet S.
    2 days

    Gujarat model

  • Vijay S.
    2 days

    हे ईश्वर। जीवन कितना कठिन। गाँधी जैसी करुणा ,दया,दरिद्रनारायण के उत्थान की सोच को वास्तविकता में बदलने वाली सोच की आज़ादी के 70 वर्ष बाद भी उतनी ही आवश्यकता।

  • Surajj K.
    2 days

    watching this my life seems very easy to me now....

  • Snehal S.
    2 days

    Nas Daily

  • Ben Jackson
    2 days

  • Kailash G.
    2 days

    It's true critical condition of labour in Rann of Kutch Gujarat frm kutch 😭