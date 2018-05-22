Restaurant offers Indians a taste of airline food

Most Indians have never taken a plane, so this restaurant is giving them a novel taste of in-flight dining.
Just like Abhinav Anand I am unfollowing these moron and encouraging everyone I know to do the same. BRUT has long been finding ways to turn everything about India into a sly sucker punch.
Brit... Just fuck off🖕
Oh for fuck's sake. It's a themed restaurant, not because Indians haven't had food in airplane. What sort of degenerative mindset y'all have. Disgraceful.
US have 19,566 airports . They have an airport every 150km. For 350 million ppl. But we have only 88 airports for 1.2 billion ppl. Dead slow infrastructure
The fact is... 70% of people around the world never boarded flight... So dont mention only india....
