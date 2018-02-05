Sand Mafias

Illegal sand mining in India has extracted a shocking toll.
Andrew D.03/05/2018 12:06
industry needs new players. close to city, cheap transport find me on gumtree. Thanks
Bhaswati C.02/07/2018 16:41
As long as the uneducated politicians are allowed to rule over us this would go on happening,we are responsible for getting their bank balance healthier
Mukesh K.02/06/2018 14:27
Anuraag G.02/06/2018 13:32
Banajit S.02/06/2018 12:50
To tackle the evil, you have to think like a evil. You have to enter in sand mafia to destroy it's structure.
Chanchal S.02/06/2018 12:46
Elizabeth C.02/06/2018 12:44
Aditya C.02/06/2018 12:24
Avi Z.02/06/2018 11:23
India is a full of illegal corrupt officers. They are d Most culprit.
Prashanth S.02/06/2018 11:11
Yes ... true biggest SCAM in india . Polititions are involved in that mining.. One VRA officer fighted against sand mine .. Killed by sand Mafia.. recently in telanagana...
Gokul P.02/06/2018 10:43
When u smuggle sand at unprecedented scale there will come draught and you'll die of that. Sand exploitation will deplete water levels in rivers well pond and it drastically affects agriculture..Those who work in IT will never realise this until a plate of meal or a bottle of water fetches a price of Rs 500 or 1000..
Sadaqat A.02/06/2018 10:31
Is there any other options except this to build the construction..
Rachit K.02/06/2018 10:14
Yeah exactly...Many IAS and IPS officers are killed because of this illegal sand mining....they try to stop them and result they got is merciless death... Because mainly people involved in dand mining are either don type or related to politician involving chief ministers ... These all thing is happening due to bloody corrupted politician and cm's... Now civil servants are sacred because of these mafia...hoe can they do their duty.... It is not acceptable...these bloody mafias must be lead to merciless death....
Shashank C.02/06/2018 09:59
Làkshây M.02/06/2018 09:32
Harshdeep B.02/06/2018 09:03
An IPS officer of MP cadre lost his life because of these sand mafias. They are still doing illegal activities in mp and government is doing nothing for it.
Ashish M.02/06/2018 08:59
Right thinking for us....stop it
Shivam S.02/06/2018 08:30
Jayankar S.02/06/2018 08:22
Devendra P.02/06/2018 08:08
