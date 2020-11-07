back

Sugarcoating... Eating Sugar

Are you starting to crave Diwali sweets? The government just helped launch a campaign to convince you that eating sugar just isn't that bad.

07/11/2020 4:27 PM
  • 20.3K
  • 4

Portraits

  1. 4:59

    Five Secrets For Graduating College At 14

  2. 5:54

    Remembering Ahmed Patel, The Parliamentarian

  3. 4:08

    The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End

  4. 4:19

    Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story

  5. 4:38

    Things That Are Used Differently Than Why They Were Made

  6. 4:44

    Indian Representative's Scathing Address At The UN General Assembly

2 comments

  • Steve S.
    09/11/2020 22:11

    Sure, diabetes is fun

  • Srijana S.
    08/11/2020 12:08

    What bothered me about this video is how the buffalo🐃 had to pull that sugarcane loaded cart.The load was too much for the poor animal.😡👊👎

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.