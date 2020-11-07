back
Sugarcoating... Eating Sugar
Are you starting to crave Diwali sweets? The government just helped launch a campaign to convince you that eating sugar just isn't that bad.
07/11/2020
- 20.3K
- 122
- 4
4:59
2 comments
Steve S.09/11/2020 22:11
Sure, diabetes is fun
Srijana S.08/11/2020 12:08
What bothered me about this video is how the buffalo🐃 had to pull that sugarcane loaded cart.The load was too much for the poor animal.😡👊👎