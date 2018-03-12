Tea Seller Offers RTI Advice (And a Cup of Chai)

This man is putting the T in RTI.
50 comments
Anushree R.03/13/2018 13:35
Chaiwalas are always great !
Amrit J.03/13/2018 12:32
After the success of modi here comes another Tea seller
Swapnil S.03/13/2018 12:27
Pradip Yadav
Soumya S.03/13/2018 11:45
Soumya Rana
Pradip J.03/13/2018 10:03
https://youtu.be/dAlOvu033fM One share can save many lives आपका एक शेयर कई जीवन बचा सकती है।
Shweta B.03/13/2018 09:43
Milk is violence, murder,rape for animals. Please ditch Dairy
Mayur N.03/13/2018 09:06
Millie Bhatt
Bhuchung N.03/13/2018 08:45
Thank you sir
Uma P.03/13/2018 08:44
Well done
Vedant M.03/13/2018 08:13
This is the original video of KM Yadav on : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sn6iOD6cn_o
Mukesh K.03/13/2018 07:45
Great job through the K.M.bhai
Shradha D.03/13/2018 07:07
Waah Taj ! ☕
Dhiraj K.03/13/2018 06:48
this is what you should do to be heard ✌️
Shubhankar S.03/13/2018 06:03
It's like chaye piyu aur G**d maro
Shreya G.03/13/2018 05:48
see the name of the place
Ojaswini P.03/13/2018 05:41
wanna be like him
Vino È.03/13/2018 05:33
Future la. . . Open one shop like this. . . 😉
Karthick S.03/13/2018 05:12
Wow
Adarsh P.03/13/2018 04:31
tu lg rha h bhai thoda thoda..😂😂
Aman Y.03/13/2018 04:22
is that you?😂