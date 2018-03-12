back

Tea Seller Offers RTI Advice (And a Cup of Chai)

This man is putting the T in RTI.

03/12/2018 2:00 PM
  • 197.6k
  • 90

50 comments

  • Anushree R.
    03/13/2018 13:35

    Chaiwalas are always great !

  • Amrit J.
    03/13/2018 12:32

    After the success of modi here comes another Tea seller

  • Swapnil S.
    03/13/2018 12:27

    Pradip Yadav

  • Soumya S.
    03/13/2018 11:45

    Soumya Rana

  • Pradip J.
    03/13/2018 10:03

    https://youtu.be/dAlOvu033fM One share can save many lives आपका एक शेयर कई जीवन बचा सकती है।

  • Shweta B.
    03/13/2018 09:43

    Milk is violence, murder,rape for animals. Please ditch Dairy

  • Mayur N.
    03/13/2018 09:06

    Millie Bhatt

  • Bhuchung N.
    03/13/2018 08:45

    Thank you sir

  • Uma P.
    03/13/2018 08:44

    Well done

  • Vedant M.
    03/13/2018 08:13

    This is the original video of KM Yadav on : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sn6iOD6cn_o

  • Mukesh K.
    03/13/2018 07:45

    Great job through the K.M.bhai

  • Shradha D.
    03/13/2018 07:07

    Waah Taj ! ☕

  • Dhiraj K.
    03/13/2018 06:48

    this is what you should do to be heard ✌️

  • Shubhankar S.
    03/13/2018 06:03

    It's like chaye piyu aur G**d maro

  • Shreya G.
    03/13/2018 05:48

    see the name of the place

  • Ojaswini P.
    03/13/2018 05:41

    wanna be like him

  • Vino È.
    03/13/2018 05:33

    Future la. . . Open one shop like this. . . 😉

  • Karthick S.
    03/13/2018 05:12

    Wow

  • Adarsh P.
    03/13/2018 04:31

    tu lg rha h bhai thoda thoda..😂😂

  • Aman Y.
    03/13/2018 04:22

    is that you?😂