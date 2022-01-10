The Boy Who Cycled Blindfolded
He was blindfolded on a bicycle and rode for an hour for a special cause... 🚴🏽♂️
9 comments
Fatima A.a day
Talented India 🇮🇳
Deepak K.a day
Really a good cause and great message to everyone
Koko K.a day
They love their cows more than their women. Good on this young boy to do this but it’s in their culture to mistreat their women and disrespect them.
Brut India2 days
The most populous state of Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of complaints of crimes against women at 15,828, followed by Delhi at 3,336, Maharashtra at 1,504, Haryana at 1,460 and Bihar at 1,456 complaints. https://indianexpress.com/article/india/nearly-31k-complaints-of-crimes-against-women-received-in-2021-over-half-from-up-ncw-7700996/
Ila M.2 days
He is only 11 and has done so much for the violence against women. Great admiration for him.
Vykram J.2 days
OH for once the lowly abrahamic "brutes" have left our Great PM in peace...as they realised that bullying such a man is in fact bullying themselves...
Samuel D.2 days
Appreciate his deep concerns towards this awareness, Just hope that this nation changes, hope that we get less cases regarding this matter... Hope that he along with his cause, is not lost in the chaotic cloud of urban life, Well, after all even Greta's efforts and speech hasn't been able to make a difference despite the fact that we were moved for a week or so, thanks to the coverage...
Hervé F.2 days
😮 Impressed by this boy. Congratulations to him for his action. He is an example. I'm happy boys and men fight against violences on women. I hope the situation of women will improve worldwide.
Pintu M.2 days
Good job..