The Case For More Expensive Vaccines
Why cap the prices of vaccines? Economist Ajay Shah explains how letting the market decide could benefit both the rich and poor.
04/04/2021 4:27 PM
26 comments
Cheryl H.an hour
Canada is providing free
Vaishali S.2 hours
Strongly disagree with your poor economic theory, Mr. Shah.
Asad Q.5 hours
Is he high?
Nafisa B.6 hours
Why do capitalists always forget that Private sector NEVER does anything for the common good in which there is no profit involved? For all you know Private companies if they could directly deal with vaccine manufacturers they would block the entire production capacity. Then dole out the same vaccines at higher prices to their privileged clientele or give out free vaccines to those who would or could return favours to them. What would happen to the common man on the road who will never travel in a plane or go to a university? Whose responsibility is he????? Can anyone please give a verified source of information which gives the proportion of amount spent by Reliance or Adani group on social welfare as compared to their profits??? Plz don’t quote their reported CSR spends we all know where that really goes.
Vivek K.8 hours
What chutiya logic he is giving. By doing what u r suggesting will cause more wastage of vaccines. This will also result in rich getting vaccinated while poor would suffer and die.
Abdullah Q.9 hours
look at the other perspective
Abdur R.9 hours
Crony Capitalism Alert ⚠
Sraj R.9 hours
Foolish thing. Private sector only works for profit not for social service. This failure govt. which can't do a single thing properly. Depending on too much on private sector where the large population is living under poverty is dangerous. If govt. needs help, it can take help for vaccination not for selling. Govt. should stop making profit in crisis.
Zahid D.12 hours
So only the rich will only get vaccinated!
Arpit J.13 hours
If it wasn't capped, economists will again blame government for working at the behest of capitalists in times of corona.....
Boris B.14 hours
vaccine is for customer not for cure
Nakul G.16 hours
Come on someone please tell him, that vaccine production is less than it's demand, so if private players comes in they take it away and people in essential services and old and sick people will have less availability.
Avinash S.19 hours
Chutiya hai ye
Rekha B.a day
🙏
Dibakar G.a day
Be sure Modi never took vaccine. He knows how to save his life.
Dibakar G.a day
Modi's fake vaccine is a dirty political tool before elections. It has no effect on virus. Without proper trial these are launched before assembly elections. Even after 2nd dose vaccines do not work , not just that it killed several ppl but his gov denies the ugly fact. Shame on Modi ! Stop playing with our life ! Do not trust him ! https://www.timesnownews.com/hyderabad/article/15-fully-vaccinated-people-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-telangana-report/740622
Sarab C.a day
Brilliant idea and it’s already happening here in Dubai. Employers are arranging for vaccination drives for their employees.
Vishnu S.a day
But if privet people are ready to pay and gov. Can only give to poor. How they will do election campaign saying free vaccine? Government is plying vote politics.
Mangelethe S.a day
Basically once they bring the private players in, it becomes Rich slaughter the poor, also most vaccines are needed by elderly and vulnerable on priority. It's not like rich feku their money and take it away. Don't fucking explain capitalism which is already choking us.
Manohar P.a day
If private enters there will be scams starting it would be sold in black market to the rich and neighbour countries will get it smuggled. And there will be unaccountability of vaccines what the government is doing is good