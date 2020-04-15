back

The Impact of Lockdown on Poor Households

More than GDP, more than deficit, what matters is getting every Indian household food, rural economy specialist Bina Agarwal tells Brut.

04/15/2020 6:57 AM
  • 30.1k
  • 8

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 7:21

    UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus

  2. 4:10

    Coronavirus in India VS US

  3. 3:59

    Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview

  4. 3:11

    Japan's Second Wave Of Covid

  5. 1:17

    Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity

  6. 5:09

    Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories

8 comments

  • Ramadas R.
    04/16/2020 05:33

    Yes. It's the need of the hour.

  • Pooja K.
    04/15/2020 10:48

    Malika bete.. this is what I was talking about yesterday

  • Aimbuzz
    04/15/2020 10:27

    Great analyst

  • Ashish H.
    04/15/2020 09:21

    Distribution of resources is. Always challange, no any government tried to improve this Our green logistic channels r fail, many time crop spoil in warehouse, never reached to poor n needy.. Corruption is second big block in supply chain

  • Chaturvedi K.
    04/15/2020 07:46

    *हमें तो मरकज़ ने लूटा , कोरोना में कहा दम था* .. *हमारी कश्ती डूबी वहां, जहां कुर्ता लंबा , पजामा कम था !👎🏾👎🏾*

  • AJ A.
    04/15/2020 07:11

    Its an open hand greetings for those who want food for the future it is time to comeback to paddy fields.

  • Karkalavishnu K.
    04/15/2020 07:05

    No need your wast idea even dog know economic system not works so better tell your basted who belivin in your system

  • Brut India
    04/14/2020 15:12

    Bina Agarwal was among 300 social scientists and economists, who urged the government to take certain steps to alleviate the impact of the lockdown on the weaker sections of society: https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/coronavirus-300-economists-social-scientists-seek-minimum-rs-6000-hike-in-payout-to-vulnerable/story/399927.html?fbclid=IwAR3uhfuSh_EthLUJG6wpoawFq409xplX2ZJfvLyxSZJKMw5NP-DsktHlQ9Y