The Impact of Lockdown on Poor Households

Ramadas R.04/16/2020 05:33
Yes. It's the need of the hour.
Pooja K.04/15/2020 10:48
Malika bete.. this is what I was talking about yesterday
Aimbuzz04/15/2020 10:27
Great analyst
Ashish H.04/15/2020 09:21
Distribution of resources is. Always challange, no any government tried to improve this Our green logistic channels r fail, many time crop spoil in warehouse, never reached to poor n needy.. Corruption is second big block in supply chain
Chaturvedi K.04/15/2020 07:46
*हमें तो मरकज़ ने लूटा , कोरोना में कहा दम था* .. *हमारी कश्ती डूबी वहां, जहां कुर्ता लंबा , पजामा कम था !👎🏾👎🏾*
AJ A.04/15/2020 07:11
Its an open hand greetings for those who want food for the future it is time to comeback to paddy fields.
Karkalavishnu K.04/15/2020 07:05
No need your wast idea even dog know economic system not works so better tell your basted who belivin in your system
Brut India04/14/2020 15:12
Bina Agarwal was among 300 social scientists and economists, who urged the government to take certain steps to alleviate the impact of the lockdown on the weaker sections of society: https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/coronavirus-300-economists-social-scientists-seek-minimum-rs-6000-hike-in-payout-to-vulnerable/story/399927.html?fbclid=IwAR3uhfuSh_EthLUJG6wpoawFq409xplX2ZJfvLyxSZJKMw5NP-DsktHlQ9Y