The Life Of Industrialist Gautam Adani

In an economic crisis, he made more wealth than India's richest man this year. This is the story of India's self-made billionaire tycoon.

18/12/2020 2:57 PM
722 comments

  • Samiul I.
    an hour

    Boycott Adani and Ambani

  • Shahnawaz N.
    2 hours

    He is a asshole

  • Alam G.
    3 hours

    Adani s employee working well all credit goes to workers Note 👉 99% credit goes to employer narendra modi and amit shah 🤔😁

  • Vijay P.
    5 hours

    Light bill bhi yeh janaab phaadh phaadhkar bhejtey hai

  • ਧਰਮਿੰਦਰ ਘ.
    5 hours

    Adani kutta Banda

  • Jude B.
    6 hours

    Next pm of india

  • Pinal S.
    8 hours

    Modi be logo ko loot ke usko theka deke upper tak pohchaya,ye 26 eleven ki baat juth he

  • Aj R.
    8 hours

    Back in 2001 he used to ride scooter in Guj

  • Bikramdeep S.
    10 hours

    Government's servant

  • Gurpreet S.
    10 hours

    Hramkhor sala

  • Abhijit K.
    10 hours

    Gujarati dash ko chodenge nahi

  • Shabnam A.
    11 hours

    The anger in me just rages looking at this monster living in India trying to destroy the environment in Australia by starting his bungled mine project Buying his equally monster Buddy prime minister modi to destroy every farmer in India and capture their land where whole world stands in silence For all those standing silent today would be hanging their heads in silence tomorrow Monster eating the world away

  • Shreekumar S.
    11 hours

    बापाची शेती फुकटचा पाऊस सोबतीला मोदी शाह चा चुस

  • Asif K.
    11 hours

    He is not self made billionaire he is chor

  • Harish A.
    12 hours

    the economy terrorist of india

  • Kamal S.
    13 hours

    Chor hain j , pm of india yahi hain modi toh chonkidar hain , corrupt person , idiot person😡😡

  • Sukhdeep D.
    15 hours

    Boycott addani

  • Joby J.
    19 hours

    He was only 20 when he first wielded his bat....onnu poda

  • Inderjeet S.
    19 hours

    Truth of adani please visit at https://adanifiles.com.au/

  • Shah F.
    20 hours

    🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕

