The Restaurant Surviving Coronavirus

This Coimbatore eatery is somehow doing everything right during Covid-19: making profits, providing employment to the needy, but mostly serving delicious food. 😍

09/26/2020 2:57 PM
  • 66.2k
  • 10

10 comments

  • Jaswant S.
    2 days

    The great biryani shown by Brut and team work of genders. Brut also showeed self relant story of Obra taxi driver . The great work by lawyer towatda humanity and that too in between corona crisis.

  • Sashin C.
    2 days

    God bless you from Fiji. So good

  • Joyce P.
    3 days

    Hats of to them

  • Joyce P.
    3 days

    May God bless then n their children...

  • Chandrima M.
    3 days

    Mask? Cap? Should obey rules...at least

  • Sreeni R.
    3 days

    Kindness and empathy unconditionally towards each other.... and we can survive any situation 💪 my 🇮🇳

  • Mohammad F.
    3 days

    😋

  • Zenobia P.
    3 days

    They re human beings !!!!! Congratulations food appears really taste keep up

  • Pradeep K.
    3 days

    Kudos..

  • Brut India
    4 days

    In another touching example of self-reliance, trans women have set up their own dairy farm in Thoothukudi. https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/place-our-own-dairy-farm-run-trans-women-tns-thoothukudi-133262

