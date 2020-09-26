back
The Restaurant Surviving Coronavirus
This Coimbatore eatery is somehow doing everything right during Covid-19: making profits, providing employment to the needy, but mostly serving delicious food. 😍
09/26/2020 2:57 PM
- 66.2k
- 639
- 10
10 comments
Jaswant S.2 days
The great biryani shown by Brut and team work of genders. Brut also showeed self relant story of Obra taxi driver . The great work by lawyer towatda humanity and that too in between corona crisis.
Sashin C.2 days
God bless you from Fiji. So good
Joyce P.3 days
Hats of to them
Joyce P.3 days
May God bless then n their children...
Chandrima M.3 days
Mask? Cap? Should obey rules...at least
Sreeni R.3 days
Kindness and empathy unconditionally towards each other.... and we can survive any situation 💪 my 🇮🇳
Mohammad F.3 days
😋
Zenobia P.3 days
They re human beings !!!!! Congratulations food appears really taste keep up
Pradeep K.3 days
Kudos..
