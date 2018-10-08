This Device Can Produce Free Electricity

It’s only as big as your ceiling fan. But the wind turbine developed by two brothers from Kerala can potentially offer free electricity for two decades. 🌬
106 comments
Madhusudana M.02/27/2019 20:25
Fantastic....
Akula P.02/27/2019 05:13
Good initiative, can I have their contact number...
Rajasekhar A.02/18/2019 16:23
Excellent innovation
Chandrakant P.02/11/2019 11:49
Wishing both the brilliant brothers...all the very best. God Bless
Rakesh M.12/29/2018 15:26
Copying from alibaba
Vaibhav J.12/28/2018 04:22
Ghadage
Rakesh K.12/01/2018 14:51
all technological developments for wind energy are achieved -- what new is in this and how is it better than the others, either VAWT OR HAWT.
Charanjit T.11/09/2018 09:18
Put me down for one. I have the space to install one. Would love you to install one as soon as you can.
Amar P.11/09/2018 07:01
buy it
Girish M.11/06/2018 09:55
Salute to both brothers
Hemadri R.11/05/2018 14:56
Pls give full information
Hemadri R.11/05/2018 14:56
Good evening sir, this is Hemadri Reddy from Tirupati Andhra Pradesh,this is my number 9951506789 and my mail id is [email protected]
Swati A.11/05/2018 14:45
We need innovation like this
Umesh K.11/05/2018 04:20
do you know these brothers? 🤣
Varghese B.11/04/2018 19:12
pls share contact numbers in kerala
Krishnan V.11/03/2018 15:35
Well done
Vikky H.11/02/2018 06:20
Good bhai
P. B.11/02/2018 04:34
Hi
Maulik Y.11/02/2018 02:27
A Product sell Buy china
Raval S.11/01/2018 18:46
kem pan tya j