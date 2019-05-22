back
This Farmer's Widow Ran For The Elections To Make a Point
Even though they make up 60% of India, they've suffered greatly since independence. Fed up in 2019, farmers gave their political support to one of their own.
05/22/2019 3:02 AM
243 comments
Sunil C.07/12/2019 08:45
These are fake farmers
Holyjahrin H.07/12/2019 02:17
So sad
Ashish P.07/11/2019 22:00
again brut posting anti modi posts...🙄 yawn
Akshat S.07/11/2019 19:47
We indian soldiers also fed up with this politics
Suja R.07/11/2019 12:01
HI
Bhupinder S.07/11/2019 11:32
In india every year tens of thousands of farmers are commiting suicides why because they get only 2 to 5% price of what they produce for example if a vegetable is being sold in the market @rs 50/kg the farmers usually get only 2 or 5 rs/kg govt should implement swaminathan report that will ensure farmers get margin of at least 30 % like in every other industries the producers get
Karishma A.07/10/2019 19:20
.https://youtu.be/xw0M6bzHFOw
Suhali K.07/10/2019 17:15
Hi
Salman S.07/10/2019 17:00
Bhai vote diye ho to bhugatna bhi padenga Apni barbadi k liye ye khud zimmedar hi Jab tak jaat paat aur dharm k naam pe vote donge tumhara shoshan hota rahenga
Amar S.07/10/2019 16:31
No channel in India did sting operation so far on missing 20 lakh evms
Jay J.07/10/2019 05:56
We farmers don't demand any loan waivers just let us decide our price will not bother anyone
Jay J.07/10/2019 05:50
Zero budget farming income of farmers will be doubled 00 by 2022
Babbu H.07/10/2019 03:31
It’s reality
सत्या भ.07/09/2019 19:43
मोदि जि य क्या होरहा हे इन्डिया मे
Shinali T.07/09/2019 05:45
, Mandi.
Syed D.07/09/2019 02:01
EVM Election Commission Propaganda godi Chanel's etc are the reason of BJP win not the civilians votes
Bopanna M.07/08/2019 17:46
Live jawan die kissan
Tshering S.07/08/2019 16:38
50 percent farmer peoples are rare vote bankers of Indian democracy and all the boundary protection forces are of farmers son,,rest all the high delighted chair person are running behind the chairs for their forefather history and want expand more family involvement in higher chairs.
Nakul S.07/08/2019 14:08
Kisan ki halat bahut kharab he present me
Ranjit P.07/08/2019 13:14
Farmers a mejears rolling in Indian Democarsy poltical. But farmer's no groth his incomes in agriculture. Government onally we punishment say but really saturation we she the farmer's house go see this are problems......We fill about...