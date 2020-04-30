back

When Migrant Workers Reached Home

Migrant workers travelled for days on foot from Delhi, some didn't even survive the journey. Was what awaited them back home even any better?

04/23/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 04/23/2020 12:26 PM
  • 106.6k
  • 127

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 7:21

    UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus

  2. 4:10

    Coronavirus in India VS US

  3. 3:59

    Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview

  4. 3:11

    Japan's Second Wave Of Covid

  5. 1:17

    Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity

  6. 5:09

    Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories

115 comments

  • Satya S.
    a day

    Peacefull life means own house in villages 100sq yard house. 6000/- Salary.

  • Ibrahim A.
    4 days

    Look at idolism natzi treating everyone bad, remember who they gonna revenge yall phatitc looser are gonna call em terrorists,. Idolism people daddy's are dogs and mommy's are cows , and they treat human mothers and fathers like this , shame on your kind ,

  • Phyllis B.
    5 days

    Every country has millionaires to help sustain families in this time of crisis but where are they now they would rather sit on their big fancy chairs next to their dinning table over flowing with food

  • Cynthia P.
    5 days

    How can we help this particular family? Do the have an address?

  • Ann A.
    6 days

    I sorry for seeing this tragedy but it's I have questions why the not have control the population is life there still so tough? Kids is Don understand how tough life is, should parents more responsible with them decision put life in the earth!!

  • Samira F.
    7 days

    A country that was the center of knowledge has been reduced to rubles

  • Jeanette B.
    7 days

    That is what the R S S and other organisations should be looking after. feeding their people not harassing Muslims men women and Children beating them to death you Moroons

  • Andrea L.
    04/30/2020 11:37

    Just like whats happening in Africa, corrupt government , poor becomes poorer , vultures in politics ! This world is very unfair ! Till when ?

  • Bunty P.
    04/29/2020 14:23

    Only if they could bank their cash.

  • Seema R.
    04/29/2020 04:42

    Brut India you are intentionally posting only the negative videos of India . Beside negative parts , there are positive parts also . Indian people have strongly supported government by following lockdown and as a result the death rate , due to virus , in India is very very low in comparison to other developed countries . Why don't u show the best parts as well . To implement immediate lockdown in India was compulsory

  • Xaid I.
    04/28/2020 14:30

    Sad 😢

  • Vijay K.
    04/28/2020 11:45

    Modi should've given people time to let people get to their homes before lockdown in place. No public transport how are people to get home.

  • Haron P.
    04/28/2020 11:38

    Ask modi for help.

  • Ali A.
    04/28/2020 10:21

    Thats what modi wants

  • Ben D.
    04/27/2020 20:02

    Very painful to see 😭😭😭

  • Melon G.
    04/27/2020 16:52

    Preety sure these people will think twice before they cast their vote next time...

  • Jui P.
    04/27/2020 13:38

    😢

  • Saras P.
    04/27/2020 08:27

    This is soo sad.

  • Shaikh A.
    04/27/2020 06:37

    well if a large number of people support communalism/ hatred n help establish govts with ease y will the govt care for hunger , poverty unemployement....sadly this is d reality of this Nation today....

  • Baikuntha A.
    04/27/2020 06:17

    Govt should assist them during the present situation.