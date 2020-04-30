When Migrant Workers Reached Home

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Coronavirus in India VS US
Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity
Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories
Peacefull life means
own house in villages 100sq yard house.
6000/-
Salary.
Look at idolism natzi treating everyone bad, remember who they gonna revenge yall phatitc looser are gonna call em terrorists,.
Idolism people daddy's are dogs and mommy's are cows , and they treat human mothers and fathers like this , shame on your kind ,
Every country has millionaires to help sustain families in this time of crisis but where are they now they would rather sit on their big fancy chairs next to their dinning table over flowing with food
How can we help this particular family? Do the have an address?
I sorry for seeing this tragedy but it's I have questions why the not have control the population is life there still so tough? Kids is Don understand how tough life is, should parents more responsible with them decision put life in the earth!!
A country that was the center of knowledge has been reduced to rubles
That is what the R S S and other organisations should be looking after. feeding their people not harassing Muslims men women and Children beating them to death you Moroons
Just like whats happening in Africa, corrupt government , poor becomes poorer , vultures in politics ! This world is very unfair ! Till when ?
Only if they could bank their cash.
Brut India you are intentionally posting only the negative videos of India . Beside negative parts , there are positive parts also . Indian people have strongly supported government by following lockdown and as a result the death rate , due to virus , in India is very very low in comparison to other developed countries . Why don't u show the best parts as well . To implement immediate lockdown in India was compulsory
Sad 😢
Modi should've given people time to let people get to their homes before lockdown in place. No public transport how are people to get home.
Ask modi for help.
Thats what modi wants
Very painful to see 😭😭😭
Preety sure these people will think twice before they cast their vote next time...
😢
This is soo sad.
well if a large number of people support communalism/ hatred n help establish govts with ease y will the govt care for hunger , poverty unemployement....sadly this is d reality of this Nation today....
Govt should assist them during the present situation.
115 comments
Satya S.a day
Peacefull life means own house in villages 100sq yard house. 6000/- Salary.
Ibrahim A.4 days
Look at idolism natzi treating everyone bad, remember who they gonna revenge yall phatitc looser are gonna call em terrorists,. Idolism people daddy's are dogs and mommy's are cows , and they treat human mothers and fathers like this , shame on your kind ,
Phyllis B.5 days
Every country has millionaires to help sustain families in this time of crisis but where are they now they would rather sit on their big fancy chairs next to their dinning table over flowing with food
Cynthia P.5 days
How can we help this particular family? Do the have an address?
Ann A.6 days
I sorry for seeing this tragedy but it's I have questions why the not have control the population is life there still so tough? Kids is Don understand how tough life is, should parents more responsible with them decision put life in the earth!!
Samira F.7 days
A country that was the center of knowledge has been reduced to rubles
Jeanette B.7 days
That is what the R S S and other organisations should be looking after. feeding their people not harassing Muslims men women and Children beating them to death you Moroons
Andrea L.04/30/2020 11:37
Just like whats happening in Africa, corrupt government , poor becomes poorer , vultures in politics ! This world is very unfair ! Till when ?
Bunty P.04/29/2020 14:23
Only if they could bank their cash.
Seema R.04/29/2020 04:42
Brut India you are intentionally posting only the negative videos of India . Beside negative parts , there are positive parts also . Indian people have strongly supported government by following lockdown and as a result the death rate , due to virus , in India is very very low in comparison to other developed countries . Why don't u show the best parts as well . To implement immediate lockdown in India was compulsory
Xaid I.04/28/2020 14:30
Sad 😢
Vijay K.04/28/2020 11:45
Modi should've given people time to let people get to their homes before lockdown in place. No public transport how are people to get home.
Haron P.04/28/2020 11:38
Ask modi for help.
Ali A.04/28/2020 10:21
Thats what modi wants
Ben D.04/27/2020 20:02
Very painful to see 😭😭😭
Melon G.04/27/2020 16:52
Preety sure these people will think twice before they cast their vote next time...
Jui P.04/27/2020 13:38
😢
Saras P.04/27/2020 08:27
This is soo sad.
Shaikh A.04/27/2020 06:37
well if a large number of people support communalism/ hatred n help establish govts with ease y will the govt care for hunger , poverty unemployement....sadly this is d reality of this Nation today....
Baikuntha A.04/27/2020 06:17
Govt should assist them during the present situation.