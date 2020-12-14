back

Workers Ransack iPhone Factory Over Unpaid Wages

This isn't the "Make in India" we imagined. Workers at this iPhone-making unit smashed the premises alleging they were not being paid.

14/12/2020 4:57 PM
754 comments

  • Ali K.
    18 hours

    Lol

  • Vvssri P.
    19 hours

    We support modi and bjp

  • Avishek M.
    a day

    India has worst labour situation.. They make us work like slaves bt not ready to pay what they pay in other countries... Why that is possible in this country???

  • Amran A.
    a day

    🐕🐕🐕🐕

  • Mallapareddy R.
    a day

    Totally bjp workers are did

  • Bipin K.
    a day

    Upaid salary is more dangerous than open lion

  • Mohammed S.
    2 days

    😂

  • Debjyoti C.
    2 days

    No idiots the workers weren’t under paid they recived the current months salary 4 days late and this happens which was a planned event to harm the country’s reputation

  • Sushil S.
    2 days

    Come on...put a break to this nonsense...wistron has apologised to the workers for non payment and wrong payments. Brut stop defaming India

  • Harshavardhan D.
    2 days

    That voilence was done by communist agitators

  • Yogesh P.
    2 days

    Sent this video to PM

  • Ashish N.
    2 days

    Ugly Oppo

  • Sreejith S.
    2 days

    Very sad things happening around

  • Shambu R.
    2 days

    Mallya ke ilaka mai company banega tho public aur bank bik jayega

  • Amarjeet K.
    2 days

    Oh really 😂🤣😂😂😂 You know English??? Where is your mother tounge??? Shut your mouth and leave the seat. We listened you but not now.we don't have capacity to hear nonono Adani's words from you. Leave the seat immediately 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 Adani leave the India but not with India's property.its indian property. Get lost

  • Elixer D.
    2 days

    Wistron will leave India.

  • Rikhil J.
    2 days

    Feku feku

  • Saddam S.
    2 days

    Is my India

  • Aamir S.
    2 days

    iphone company is taking advantage of poor Indian labour and poor Indian labour laws

  • Shashikant S.
    2 days

    First wages paid and labours demand considered. Obviously this things happened. Showing anger furiousness

