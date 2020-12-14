back
Workers Ransack iPhone Factory Over Unpaid Wages
This isn't the "Make in India" we imagined. Workers at this iPhone-making unit smashed the premises alleging they were not being paid.
14/12/2020 4:57 PM
754 comments
Ali K.18 hours
Vvssri P.19 hours
We support modi and bjp
Avishek M.a day
India has worst labour situation.. They make us work like slaves bt not ready to pay what they pay in other countries... Why that is possible in this country???
Amran A.a day
Mallapareddy R.a day
Totally bjp workers are did
Bipin K.a day
Upaid salary is more dangerous than open lion
Mohammed S.2 days
Debjyoti C.2 days
No idiots the workers weren’t under paid they recived the current months salary 4 days late and this happens which was a planned event to harm the country’s reputation
Sushil S.2 days
Come on...put a break to this nonsense...wistron has apologised to the workers for non payment and wrong payments. Brut stop defaming India
Harshavardhan D.2 days
That voilence was done by communist agitators
Yogesh P.2 days
Sent this video to PM
Ashish N.2 days
Sreejith S.2 days
Very sad things happening around
Shambu R.2 days
Mallya ke ilaka mai company banega tho public aur bank bik jayega
Amarjeet K.2 days
Oh really 😂🤣😂😂😂 You know English??? Where is your mother tounge??? Shut your mouth and leave the seat. We listened you but not now.we don't have capacity to hear nonono Adani's words from you. Leave the seat immediately 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 Adani leave the India but not with India's property.its indian property. Get lost
Elixer D.2 days
Wistron will leave India.
Rikhil J.2 days
Saddam S.2 days
Is my India
Aamir S.2 days
iphone company is taking advantage of poor Indian labour and poor Indian labour laws
Shashikant S.2 days
First wages paid and labours demand considered. Obviously this things happened. Showing anger furiousness