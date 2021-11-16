back
"Brut Is Where I Come Out To The World"
The world knows that they run a successful cakery. But Manpriya and Navneet are also in love. And this is their "official" coming out to the world.
15/11/2021 6:21 PMupdated: 16/11/2021 8:52 AM
64 comments
Ali K.a day
Laanti
Dr-Chandni J.a day
देश के लिए भी कुछ करें।
Fauzia S.3 days
I wonder why do u care for a LEGAL document wen u r doing illegal things
Tannu N.3 days
One day my best frnd told me can we r living together always I refuse her I chose my family
Ranjith D.3 days
Sick bloody shit
Keerthana C.4 days
They're really happy.... Hope they'll be happy like this forever.... We think that they're foolish to make such decisions and choose the same gender partner.... We don't know the pain behind that which makes really weak and scared of the other gender people.... Let them be... Let them do what they want.... Be happy always.... All the best 🙋🏻♀️
Ishaq K.4 days
Chhhiiii
Zuuhaib K.4 days
Homosexuality is the Cancer in our Society.🙏
S M.4 days
So astounding, indians are supporting homosexuality but still hates muslims!!
Karan G.5 days
bhaisaab
Aditi G.5 days
Love wins. ❤️❤️ 🏳️🌈
Vishnuratha P.5 days
Or is this becoz u gay u hire only vulnerable women!!!!
Leya S.5 days
They are happy. They are not harming anyone. Let them be. ❤
Nano D.6 days
Don't try to penetrate this in the society. It's your life. Decide your partner and live. No need to tell your story in public. Keep it private. God has created opposite sex! You guys choose an alternate. This could be your psychological disorder. We respect that. Continue your life with privacy
Ankita B.6 days
Life is really short❤️ be happy
G V.6 days
Your comments are baseless. Who told i am hating. Hinduism does not teach anyone to hate but it doesn't mean that one should support anti natural acts.
Abhishek G.16/11/2021 15:30
So proud of both of you. You guys are amazing! 💜
Maleeha H.16/11/2021 11:54
Lakh lanat
Angeline C.16/11/2021 10:42
Such beautiful girls why you are not attracted to boys I just don't understand
Srijana S.16/11/2021 10:29
When same gender fall in inseparable love,one of them have to act and look like a boy or a girl for identification😄