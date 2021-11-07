back

10yo Awarded For Wildlife Photography

Years of experience? An exotic location in the middle of nowhere? 10-year-old Vidyun Hebbar doesn't need any of those to be an award-winning wildlife photographer... #WPY57 Thanks to Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

07/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 81.5K
  • 38

30 comments

  • Vijaya S.
    12/11/2021 17:24

    Congratulations

  • Priyanka P.
    12/11/2021 13:44

    Congrats beta

  • Mohammed M.
    11/11/2021 09:07

    Congratulations Happy and healthy day

  • Pushpraj P.
    11/11/2021 02:07

    Hw talks like a mature professional....

  • Hafsa A.
    09/11/2021 11:36

    Fantastic

  • Hetal S.
    09/11/2021 05:58

    Congratulations🎉👏👏👏

  • Delna S.
    09/11/2021 05:04

    Absolutely superb congratulations

  • Mahnoor A.
    08/11/2021 19:26

    kuch sekhlo ganwar!

  • Roshina P.
    08/11/2021 18:55

    nuvu lahari in future 😀

  • Apa P.
    08/11/2021 16:10

    So you don't need fancy equipments 😄😄😄😄 and he himself is using macro lenses which aren't cheap at all. Macro lenses cost are very high and good 1:1 lenses are very costly. And yet he says no need of fancy equipments 😄😄😄..... Skill is one thing which I agree and anyone can get good shots through that. But for a professional platform one need good and right equipments like lens, camera with good sensor and stabilization. And he has at least some of them. When you have access to good equipments, you can learn and perform better. So don't say we don't need equipments.

  • Rajhesh R.
    08/11/2021 15:10

    Whatta prodigy 👌👌

  • Rahul S.
    08/11/2021 12:44

    only fancy equipment, fancy places

  • Imran H.
    08/11/2021 07:18

    Amazing ☺️ Stay Blessed Vidyun!

  • Swati G.
    08/11/2021 05:03

    God bless you with more and more recognition. We are so proud of you!

  • Geetika M.
    08/11/2021 04:37

    Congratulations ...stay blessed

  • राजेश क.
    08/11/2021 02:07

    daju yo hernu na

  • Warren L.
    08/11/2021 01:14

    One of the 3 Idiots

  • Marzuku Y.
    07/11/2021 21:45

  • Abdul G.
    07/11/2021 20:32

    Congrats 🌹

  • Saad K.
    07/11/2021 20:15

