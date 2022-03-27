back
3 politicians who will surprise you with their musical skills
You have seen them giving speeches, asking for votes and cornering their opponents in assemblies… now take a look at the musical side of these politicians.
27/03/2022 5:57 AM
- 22.3K
- 185
- 4
4 comments
Brut India6 hours
Mamata Banerjee too has talents that go far beyond just politics. Watch here:
Saad T.11 hours
some nice talent you got up there.
Anirudha M.a day
Actually they are not politicians... they are persuaded to get into it
Jeremiah C.a day
Useless CM ever