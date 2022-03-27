back

3 politicians who will surprise you with their musical skills

You have seen them giving speeches, asking for votes and cornering their opponents in assemblies… now take a look at the musical side of these politicians.

27/03/2022 5:57 AM
4 comments

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    Mamata Banerjee too has talents that go far beyond just politics. Watch here:

  • Saad T.
    11 hours

    some nice talent you got up there.

  • Anirudha M.
    a day

    Actually they are not politicians... they are persuaded to get into it

  • Jeremiah C.
    a day

    Useless CM ever

