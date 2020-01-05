back
4 Women Share Their First Adulting Moment
From having control over their own money to being caretakers of their parents, four millennial women describe the first time they felt like adults. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
05/01/2020 5:57 AM
- 40.6k
- 184
- 23
19 comments
Iyappan5 days
Hi
मुकेश र.7 days
E ka hai be
Jeremiah A.7 days
What crap.. buying a bra an accomplishment.. returning home with rs.50... how many boys did you lure and money and other privilege.... walking to a bar... walking drunk on the road..an accomplishment?
Babu B.7 days
Daaru pina , sex , randibazi isse pata chalta hai ki adult hai aap 😁😁, I never thought this
Priyam T.7 days
maine bhi jb rang birangi chamatkari chaddhi kharida apne paiso ka tbhi adult feel kiya... kaha se aate h itne modern log
Abirame S.05/01/2020 14:05
Working full-time and renting my own place overseas was definitely when I felt like an adult. Now I'm back to living at home and feel like a teenager again! 😂
Elena E.05/01/2020 12:32
Few more such posts and I unsubscribe from Brut India. Yuk! What is the achievement in buying a bra??? LOL.... Good that Brut doesn't post stories of teenage girls who got their first periods. That is also a huge life achievement 😂😂😂😂 the whole country must know about.
Gunjan B.05/01/2020 11:03
Only men..boyzzz actually have commennted
Saurabh T.05/01/2020 09:59
Gender biased...😆😆😆
Donovon O.05/01/2020 08:35
Omg...ya Still ...Childish.... Silly....
Siddharth R.05/01/2020 07:14
This is just the result of posh upbringing. There is no adulting in this. What a waste!
Akil B.05/01/2020 07:07
Lame 😒
Manisha C.05/01/2020 07:01
I believe women should stay away from Four More Shots. The series is everything which feminism is NOT about. Btw Third and fourth are so sick, i literally vomited. 🤮
Gagan S.05/01/2020 06:44
In india these things happns only on tv not in real lol
Rafi J.05/01/2020 06:37
promotion
Hana H.05/01/2020 06:11
I felt adult for the first when i went to a bank to submit my University dues for second semester before that it was baba who go and pay my all types of dues
Jeny N.05/01/2020 06:06
I have gone through all fours adulting moments stated above and done so many adult things, but I still didn't get my adulting moment. 😅
Tamal B.05/01/2020 06:04
Women in India, especially in the North cow belt, need to be empowered. More power to women! Emancipation of women! If women don't take charge of society, it can never get prosperous. Smash patriarchy. Save women of the north.
Harhari N.05/01/2020 06:03
BUYING A SILLY BRA IS THE BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENT AND WOMEN EMPOWERMENT... HA!HA!HA!