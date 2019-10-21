5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

From 22 yards to 70 mm screens, these cricketers stepped out of the crease, and how! 🏏🎥
खेसारी ल.11/09/2019 09:42
Nice
Mahaveer R.11/08/2019 13:35
Super
Daji S.11/07/2019 06:50
विनोद कांबळी
M K.11/07/2019 06:19
Ashraf A.11/07/2019 00:06
Wat about SADAGOPAN RAMESH. from TAMIL NADU?
Anukul A.11/06/2019 13:05
I think one most successful cricketer turned was mohsin khan acted in many bollywood movies in early 90s but unfortunately he is pakistani origin not indian but as per my knowledge he was most successful in acting career as compare to any other cricketers
Sriram V.11/06/2019 06:39
You left out Salim Durrani, Sandip Patil...Sadagopan Ramesh..
Kartick B.11/05/2019 18:30
You missed vinod kambli. He also acted with sunil shetty but forgot the film name he was named 'bandia, ' at that movie.
Johnwesly J.11/05/2019 13:53
.I'm. Like. Jadej. Senior
Jagat S.11/05/2019 05:18
अजय जडेजा
Sibansi S.11/04/2019 08:43
Ajay Jadeja Is My favorite and He is looking very Innocent and Cute . Love You😘😘😘
Biswajit M.10/31/2019 07:02
Vinod kambli
Milan B.10/29/2019 08:31
my fav cricketer.
A. S.10/28/2019 14:39
Match fixing chor
Vignesh G.10/28/2019 05:15
U missed Irfan Pathan and Sadagopan Ramesh
Susheel S.10/26/2019 02:19
Vinod kambi nahi hai kya
Kanagagovindaraj A.10/23/2019 07:27
Satagopan Ramesh acted in Tamil movies
Tamizh A.10/22/2019 20:23
Sadagoppan Ramesh acted
Mûdåbbìr S.10/22/2019 15:19
Kapil dev sir u forgot to mention....
Aslina K.10/22/2019 06:53
Sadagopan ramesh tamilnadu player also acted as hero and supporting actor