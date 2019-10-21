back

5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

From 22 yards to 70 mm screens, these cricketers stepped out of the crease, and how! 🏏🎥

10/21/2019 4:57 AM
  • 429.4k
  • 31

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

  2. Deepika Padukone In Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch

  3. Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll In The Audience

  4. Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

  5. What Goes On Inside The Bigg Boss House?

  6. 3 Andaz Apna Apna Silver Jubilee Secrets

29 comments

  • खेसारी ल.
    11/09/2019 09:42

    Nice

  • Mahaveer R.
    11/08/2019 13:35

    Super

  • Daji S.
    11/07/2019 06:50

    विनोद कांबळी

  • M K.
    11/07/2019 06:19

    ALL Love Astro.Vastu. Many More Problem Solutions Here's. 09660775235. फीस काम होने के बाद ... #+91-9660775235 (()) problem 101% Problem Solution # %_ #....किया व बताया जाता है 💞💞रण))(मनचाहा प्यार )🌴 (काम-कारोबार)♥ ( पति - पत्नी में अनबन)" समस्या है तो समाधान भी हैsup>>+91-96607752_36 hours

  • Ashraf A.
    11/07/2019 00:06

    Wat about SADAGOPAN RAMESH. from TAMIL NADU?

  • Anukul A.
    11/06/2019 13:05

    I think one most successful cricketer turned was mohsin khan acted in many bollywood movies in early 90s but unfortunately he is pakistani origin not indian but as per my knowledge he was most successful in acting career as compare to any other cricketers

  • Sriram V.
    11/06/2019 06:39

    You left out Salim Durrani, Sandip Patil...Sadagopan Ramesh..

  • Kartick B.
    11/05/2019 18:30

    You missed vinod kambli. He also acted with sunil shetty but forgot the film name he was named 'bandia, ' at that movie.

  • Johnwesly J.
    11/05/2019 13:53

    .I'm. Like. Jadej. Senior

  • Jagat S.
    11/05/2019 05:18

    अजय जडेजा

  • Sibansi S.
    11/04/2019 08:43

    Ajay Jadeja Is My favorite and He is looking very Innocent and Cute . Love You😘😘😘

  • Biswajit M.
    10/31/2019 07:02

    Vinod kambli

  • Milan B.
    10/29/2019 08:31

    my fav cricketer.

  • A. S.
    10/28/2019 14:39

    Match fixing chor

  • Vignesh G.
    10/28/2019 05:15

    U missed Irfan Pathan and Sadagopan Ramesh

  • Susheel S.
    10/26/2019 02:19

    Vinod kambi nahi hai kya

  • Kanagagovindaraj A.
    10/23/2019 07:27

    Satagopan Ramesh acted in Tamil movies

  • Tamizh A.
    10/22/2019 20:23

    Sadagoppan Ramesh acted

  • Mûdåbbìr S.
    10/22/2019 15:19

    Kapil dev sir u forgot to mention....

  • Aslina K.
    10/22/2019 06:53

    Sadagopan ramesh tamilnadu player also acted as hero and supporting actor