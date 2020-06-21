back

A Candid Aamir Khan With Ira Khan

"I watch most of his movies. Except for Ghajini, which he didn't let me watch." How protective is Aamir Khan the father? Find out as he chats with daughter Ira Khan in this clip from 2014. Thanks to @bollywoodhungamacom for the footage!

06/21/2020 5:27 AM
  • 1.6m
  • 182

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 9:01

    Why Jamie Lever Couldn't Stay Away From Comedy

  2. 4:47

    Kareena, Sara And Relationships

  3. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  4. 2:11

    3 TikTok Bloopers To Brighten Your Day

  5. 3:02

    Comedian Vir Das On Fair & Lovely

  6. 7:16

    Jagdeep, The Humorist With Depth

Arte - il est temps

122 comments

  • Hyder K.
    3 days

    ghajini

  • Sripu B.
    4 days

    Another Hypocrite is ready to launch his kid..he did shows like BUT can't stand for any victim in real..do u family business Khans...I don't wanna see ur Hypocrite faces anymore...not SRK, not BIG B, not even deepeka ...all r fake

  • Pre N.
    6 days

    Dhindsa Navi ❤️

  • Shabaz A.
    07/11/2020 07:07

    That was most weirdest interview I’ve ever watched

  • Sengather E.
    07/09/2020 08:52

    Aamir Khan the real gentlemen

  • Amber M.
    07/08/2020 19:46

    Wholesome

  • Panchali D.
    07/08/2020 15:16

    M from icse ..n believe me any avg student ( or may be lil above avg )can get 89 percent in icse..therez nothing huge bout it

  • Rashid A.
    07/06/2020 23:23

    I'mma be a dad like Amir😍

  • Raihana S.
    07/06/2020 12:26

    Such a great dad

  • Saadia S.
    07/05/2020 21:37

    💕😊

  • Alok N.
    07/05/2020 02:07

    Amir Khan Porkistani

  • Swarup S.
    07/04/2020 10:25

    have all of us been pronouncing your name wrong all these years?!!

  • Priyen J.
    07/04/2020 06:56

    Faridoon is a piece of shit. Worst host ever..more like a hoe.

  • Zunaira S.
    07/04/2020 06:05

    Father daughter love is eternal

  • Rupesh S.
    07/02/2020 19:17

    Is she nervous or something??? I don't see a good vibe.. Could be coz of her first kinda interview..

  • Viral S.
    07/02/2020 17:56

    Gajni tooooo violent ... But I love money very much... N will tell my daughter not to watch cause it's too violent.... Whatta fuckall attitude...🖕🖕🖕

  • Astha S.
    07/02/2020 11:02

    Why are there so many articles and posts about Ira Khan lately? Something's up.

  • Sureen K.
    06/30/2020 19:59

    I found his daughter sarcastic at many times. Is it only my observation ?

  • Siva A.
    06/30/2020 11:39

    This girl is a subtle badass

  • Ankur B.
    06/30/2020 11:11

    Damn she pretty. Oh daddy-o's gonna have a hard time shooing crows off from that pretty a dove.