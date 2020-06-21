back
A Candid Aamir Khan With Ira Khan
"I watch most of his movies. Except for Ghajini, which he didn't let me watch." How protective is Aamir Khan the father? Find out as he chats with daughter Ira Khan in this clip from 2014. Thanks to @bollywoodhungamacom for the footage!
06/21/2020 5:27 AM
122 comments
Hyder K.3 days
ghajini
Sripu B.4 days
Another Hypocrite is ready to launch his kid..he did shows like BUT can't stand for any victim in real..do u family business Khans...I don't wanna see ur Hypocrite faces anymore...not SRK, not BIG B, not even deepeka ...all r fake
Pre N.6 days
Dhindsa Navi ❤️
Shabaz A.07/11/2020 07:07
That was most weirdest interview I’ve ever watched
Sengather E.07/09/2020 08:52
Aamir Khan the real gentlemen
Amber M.07/08/2020 19:46
Wholesome
Panchali D.07/08/2020 15:16
M from icse ..n believe me any avg student ( or may be lil above avg )can get 89 percent in icse..therez nothing huge bout it
Rashid A.07/06/2020 23:23
I'mma be a dad like Amir😍
Raihana S.07/06/2020 12:26
Such a great dad
Saadia S.07/05/2020 21:37
💕😊
Alok N.07/05/2020 02:07
Amir Khan Porkistani
Swarup S.07/04/2020 10:25
have all of us been pronouncing your name wrong all these years?!!
Priyen J.07/04/2020 06:56
Faridoon is a piece of shit. Worst host ever..more like a hoe.
Zunaira S.07/04/2020 06:05
Father daughter love is eternal
Rupesh S.07/02/2020 19:17
Is she nervous or something??? I don't see a good vibe.. Could be coz of her first kinda interview..
Viral S.07/02/2020 17:56
Gajni tooooo violent ... But I love money very much... N will tell my daughter not to watch cause it's too violent.... Whatta fuckall attitude...🖕🖕🖕
Astha S.07/02/2020 11:02
Why are there so many articles and posts about Ira Khan lately? Something's up.
Sureen K.06/30/2020 19:59
I found his daughter sarcastic at many times. Is it only my observation ?
Siva A.06/30/2020 11:39
This girl is a subtle badass
Ankur B.06/30/2020 11:11
Damn she pretty. Oh daddy-o's gonna have a hard time shooing crows off from that pretty a dove.