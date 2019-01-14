back
A Mini Taj Mahal, Built With Big Love
This retired postmaster from Uttar Pradesh spent all his money building a miniature Taj Mahal as a tribute to his late wife. ❤️
01/04/2019 8:00 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:52 PM
50 comments
Riyaz S.01/14/2019 02:21
Simran K.01/12/2019 07:45
Siddique C.01/12/2019 03:10
It's call love .
Shaghil A.01/08/2019 05:20
He should try to impress God By making school for his village childrens ... Rather than working for his beloved wife who is no more
Sahil M.01/07/2019 03:51
Babar M.01/06/2019 23:20
Ek badshah na dolat ka sahara la kar, Hum gharbbeon ki mohabbat ka uraya h mazaq RIP Qadri shb
Suresh R.01/06/2019 17:10
Sayeed A.01/05/2019 17:03
I prode to b a indian muslim
Rupadadu S.01/05/2019 16:27
Only muslim have guts to do this as a hindu i respect their yrue love .
Pritish W.01/05/2019 15:28
Kashif A.01/05/2019 13:40
He died few months back in a road accident.
Maarij R.01/05/2019 10:11
I think this is the reward for his wife from him that she spent her whole life with him and sacrificed and in the end he give her such a great return ' a sloute to him
Hissamz K.01/05/2019 06:13
And this taj also built by Tomar dynasty
Ajay S.01/05/2019 01:39
Siddharth S.01/05/2019 01:17
Unfortunately before completion of his dream tomb he is no more in this world! :/
Manish C.01/05/2019 01:05
Apne is sentiment ko viral karne ki kya zaroorat Thi. Koi yaad nahi rakhega
عبدالغفار ح.01/05/2019 00:37
, for your information, This poster master died and buried in the same mini tajmahal beside her wife in December 2018....thanks bolne ki zarurat nhi
Simone Y.01/04/2019 17:38
Geeta P.01/04/2019 17:03
Miya ji unke naam per agar itne paise kisi hospitel ya school khola hotta to wo taumer jinda rahti
Ankur S.01/04/2019 16:29
