A Mini Taj Mahal, Built With Big Love

This retired postmaster from Uttar Pradesh spent all his money building a miniature Taj Mahal as a tribute to his late wife. ❤️

01/04/2019 8:00 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:52 PM
  • 125.8k
  • 77

50 comments

  • Riyaz S.
    01/14/2019 02:21

    Bhai nakko banao warna.kuch saaal bhakt

  • Simran K.
    01/12/2019 07:45

    Woww 👌👌👌

  • Siddique C.
    01/12/2019 03:10

    It's call love .

  • Shaghil A.
    01/08/2019 05:20

    He should try to impress God By making school for his village childrens ... Rather than working for his beloved wife who is no more

  • Sahil M.
    01/07/2019 03:51

    Blogger ❤

  • Babar M.
    01/06/2019 23:20

    Ek badshah na dolat ka sahara la kar, Hum gharbbeon ki mohabbat ka uraya h mazaq RIP Qadri shb

  • Suresh R.
    01/06/2019 17:10

    8जी मत्त6यगुऊ546445435

  • Sayeed A.
    01/05/2019 17:03

    I prode to b a indian muslim

  • Rupadadu S.
    01/05/2019 16:27

    Only muslim have guts to do this as a hindu i respect their yrue love .

  • Pritish W.
    01/05/2019 15:28

    Arkamita Ghosh eaisob korte hawbe????

  • Kashif A.
    01/05/2019 13:40

    He died few months back in a road accident.

  • Maarij R.
    01/05/2019 10:11

    I think this is the reward for his wife from him that she spent her whole life with him and sacrificed and in the end he give her such a great return ' a sloute to him

  • Hissamz K.
    01/05/2019 06:13

    And this taj also built by Tomar dynasty

  • Ajay S.
    01/05/2019 01:39

    Jangra Ammu

  • Siddharth S.
    01/05/2019 01:17

    Unfortunately before completion of his dream tomb he is no more in this world! :/

  • Manish C.
    01/05/2019 01:05

    Apne is sentiment ko viral karne ki kya zaroorat Thi. Koi yaad nahi rakhega

  • عبدالغفار ح.
    01/05/2019 00:37

    , for your information, This poster master died and buried in the same mini tajmahal beside her wife in December 2018....thanks bolne ki zarurat nhi

  • Simone Y.
    01/04/2019 17:38

    ... Commentofy

  • Geeta P.
    01/04/2019 17:03

    Miya ji unke naam per agar itne paise kisi hospitel ya school khola hotta to wo taumer jinda rahti

  • Ankur S.
    01/04/2019 16:29

    Waah

