Adline Castelino's Road To Miss Universe
22-year-old Adline Castelino is the first Indian in 20 years to reach the top five at the Miss Universe pageant. But did you know she didn't want to be a model at all as a child?
02/06/2021 9:16 AMupdated: 02/06/2021 9:18 AM
14 comments
Swiss T.27 minutes
So pretty
Deeksha G.13 hours
She is stunning
Ankeetaa M.a day
Aspiring model does not about ms uni pageant? How fakish . Get lost. Be real. And dont give bullshit u wanted 2 be a doc. All wannabes say that
Bina R.a day
Pretty girl 🤗💖
Mario C.a day
So plastic and unrealistic
Hervé F.a day
She is stunning and seems clever.
Kristine L.a day
Love and hug from udupi❤️
Ambareesh Y.a day
Stunning bgm!
Deli S.a day
looks like someone is going to get burnt so much😅
Neeraj S.a day
Very Nice..!!! Every is loving fresh & juicy oranges. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Syamala N.a day
She deserves all the accolades ❤️❤️👍👍
Rajesh S.2 days
Good luck 🤞🍀🙏
Sheila U.2 days
Very inspiring story
Brut India2 days
Castelino already has a doll created in her honour: https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/artist-creates-doll-inspired-by-miss-universe-runner-up-adline-castelino-7325663/