Adline Castelino's Road To Miss Universe

22-year-old Adline Castelino is the first Indian in 20 years to reach the top five at the Miss Universe pageant. But did you know she didn't want to be a model at all as a child?

02/06/2021 9:16 AMupdated: 02/06/2021 9:18 AM
  • 63.5K
  • 18

14 comments

  • Swiss T.
    27 minutes

    So pretty

  • Deeksha G.
    13 hours

    She is stunning

  • Ankeetaa M.
    a day

    Aspiring model does not about ms uni pageant? How fakish . Get lost. Be real. And dont give bullshit u wanted 2 be a doc. All wannabes say that

  • Bina R.
    a day

    Pretty girl 🤗💖

  • Mario C.
    a day

    So plastic and unrealistic

  • Hervé F.
    a day

    She is stunning and seems clever.

  • Kristine L.
    a day

    Love and hug from udupi❤️

  • Ambareesh Y.
    a day

    Stunning bgm!

  • Deli S.
    a day

    looks like someone is going to get burnt so much😅

  • Neeraj S.
    a day

    Very Nice..!!! Every is loving fresh & juicy oranges. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Syamala N.
    a day

    She deserves all the accolades ❤️❤️👍👍

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Good luck 🤞🍀🙏

  • Sheila U.
    2 days

    Very inspiring story

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Castelino already has a doll created in her honour: https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/artist-creates-doll-inspired-by-miss-universe-runner-up-adline-castelino-7325663/

