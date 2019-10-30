back
Amitabh Bachchan's Photo On College Admit Card Baffles Invigilators
This college student's admit card carried a photo ID of India's most famous superstar. 😱
09/21/2019 12:57 PMupdated: 08/25/2020 12:43 PM
- 693.6k
- 1.2k
- 147
87 comments
Ankita M.10/30/2019 17:51
beware, thakur is everywhere
Kazi Z.10/13/2019 12:21
https://www.facebook.com/1538521549784715/posts/2160235107613353/
Md A.10/13/2019 06:34
EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE IN U.P EXCEPT DEVELOPMENT OF 😂😂
Shivang A.10/12/2019 15:59
I am student of this university 😂😂
Anurag V.10/12/2019 15:08
It's totally wrong bro u cannot have the rights to take admit card of Amitabh bachhan sir I m the evidence that he is pursuing BA it was his admit card so returned him back
Pathan S.10/12/2019 14:52
acha hua phle hi nikal gye
Jayant B.10/12/2019 12:11
Ye to mera Collage Ha Mere me kahi Tom Cruise Na Nikle Jaye 😄😅😂😂😂
Nikhil S.10/12/2019 05:50
Abe dhakan cyber cafe wale ne galat upload kiya, usko pakad
Biak T.10/12/2019 00:13
Hahaha...
Mandeep S.10/11/2019 16:06
Sochney wali baat hai.... Agar Jio 6Paise per minute dusri company Ko deta hai toh dusri company bhi toh 6Paise per minute Jio Ko deti hongi.... Jio ka market stake is more than other companies means Jio ki income bhi jiada hai then why they charge for extra 🤔🤔�bhlhai
Abhay S.10/11/2019 07:42
Wo to thik hai lekin Amitabh ke admit card per kiski photo lagi hogi.
Mcube M.10/10/2019 15:41
LoL
Mandeep S.10/10/2019 11:29
Kamal hai abhi be ye haal hai? Digital India in k bs ki baat nahi
Vijay S.10/10/2019 07:11
dekho nya India
Suraj S.10/10/2019 06:52
ये भ्रष्टाचार का बडा उदाहरन है
Jo C.10/10/2019 05:21
भाइयो ओर बहनों तालिया बजती रहनी चाहिए
Mani R.10/10/2019 04:46
Hhhhahaha fake magic its mattel shape like pista haha
Doneedip N.10/10/2019 04:37
🤣🤣🤣
Manjeet K.10/09/2019 19:09
Bihar Ka lgta h
Amit K.10/09/2019 17:44
Ha haha