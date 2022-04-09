back
Are these birthday trends fun anymore?
Birthday bumps… smearing cake on the face… harmless fun or annoying trend?
09/04/2022 6:57 AM
17 comments
Sonal U.7 days
Annoying trend
Brut India11/04/2022 01:28
Even as adults these school rules have left Indians baffled: https://fb.watch/cfOUQ5w1Kn/
Trisha N.10/04/2022 14:33
Well.... 🤣🤣🤣
Kanishka B.10/04/2022 06:22
#
Moxeangel B.10/04/2022 02:34
Simply hate it 🙄
Sankar K.09/04/2022 11:50
Idiotic trend
Ritika G.09/04/2022 10:39
It's annoying and behuda trend ...no respect for food and the irony is same people give gyan please don't waste food...feels like knocking them off👊
Hervé F.09/04/2022 10:18
I don't see what is funny in this "tradition"🙄 i don't like it.
Umda L.09/04/2022 09:59
These r the worst form of birthday celebration. Waste of food n physically hurting,best form is the simple ones.
Chandrima M.09/04/2022 09:48
But who cares....now it is common to celebrate from rickshaw stand to rajmahal
Chandrima M.09/04/2022 09:46
Food should not be used as creame or waste.in such mannar...
Nihal K.09/04/2022 09:20
Only stupids celebrate this way.
VS M.09/04/2022 08:52
This is stupid and dangerous ways of celebrating one birthday..Don't ape monkeys.
Sangeeta D.09/04/2022 08:48
Wasteful trend 🤢
Alka Y.09/04/2022 07:47
Stupidity...!!
Joseph D.09/04/2022 07:09
So ?
Amos M.09/04/2022 07:08
It's utter wastage of food and should be stopped.