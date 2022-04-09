back

Are these birthday trends fun anymore?

Birthday bumps… smearing cake on the face… harmless fun or annoying trend?

09/04/2022 6:57 AM

17 comments

  • Sonal U.
    7 days

    Annoying trend

  • Brut India
    11/04/2022 01:28

    Even as adults these school rules have left Indians baffled: https://fb.watch/cfOUQ5w1Kn/

  • Trisha N.
    10/04/2022 14:33

    Well.... 🤣🤣🤣

  • Kanishka B.
    10/04/2022 06:22

    #

  • Moxeangel B.
    10/04/2022 02:34

    Simply hate it 🙄

  • Sankar K.
    09/04/2022 11:50

    Idiotic trend

  • Ritika G.
    09/04/2022 10:39

    It's annoying and behuda trend ...no respect for food and the irony is same people give gyan please don't waste food...feels like knocking them off👊

  • Hervé F.
    09/04/2022 10:18

    I don't see what is funny in this "tradition"🙄 i don't like it.

  • Umda L.
    09/04/2022 09:59

    These r the worst form of birthday celebration. Waste of food n physically hurting,best form is the simple ones.

  • Chandrima M.
    09/04/2022 09:48

    But who cares....now it is common to celebrate from rickshaw stand to rajmahal

  • Chandrima M.
    09/04/2022 09:46

    Food should not be used as creame or waste.in such mannar...

  • Nihal K.
    09/04/2022 09:20

    Only stupids celebrate this way.

  • VS M.
    09/04/2022 08:52

    This is stupid and dangerous ways of celebrating one birthday..Don't ape monkeys.

  • Sangeeta D.
    09/04/2022 08:48

    Wasteful trend 🤢

  • Alka Y.
    09/04/2022 07:47

    Stupidity...!!

  • Joseph D.
    09/04/2022 07:09

    So ?

  • Amos M.
    09/04/2022 07:08

    It's utter wastage of food and should be stopped.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

