Art Installation Reflects Air Pollution Crises

Hold your breath! This intriguing art installation recreates the air of 5 places.
38 comments
Taran S.05/21/2018 03:21
Druv Dutta , even a pod with New delhi's pollution
Torsha C.05/20/2018 23:34
i was talking about this!
Amar B.05/20/2018 18:41
Srila Prabhupada already described modern politicians as thieves. However he did not have much better assessments of the other leaders and influential people who cheered on and profited from the development of the modern Western industrial arrangement that is now spreading all over the world, including to India under leaders like Modi. “These rascals, they do not know what is the aim of life. They are captivated by the external energy of God. Andha yathandhair upaniyamanas te ‘pisa-tantryam uru-damni-baddhah. They are led by blind leaders. All these materialistic leaders, the politicians, the scientists, the philosophers, the technologists and so on, businessmen, so on, so on, and all these material — they are all blind and they are leading other blind. So what will be? The result will be catastrophe, because both of them are blind. If one man is with eyes, he can lead another thousands of men, blind men: ‘Please come. I shall help you crossing the road.’ But if the leader is also blind and the followers are blind, then what is the result? That is happening. They are thinking that ‘By bodily comfort, by sense gratification, we shall be happy.’ But that is not possible. We do not know. Actually we have no knowledge. Dehantaram-praptih.” Lecture — Laguna http://www.dandavats.com/?p=25850
Govind K.05/20/2018 15:03
Super
Praveen K.05/20/2018 14:19
Gati Foundation
Mitalimadhusmita B.05/19/2018 19:05
Good job
Manjeet K.05/19/2018 18:11
A true art ! Bravo
Tirtha B.05/19/2018 17:28
, দেখে আয় এটা
Rattnesh S.05/19/2018 05:48
Nice Post
Amith M.05/18/2018 17:59
useful page da
Kashyap V.05/18/2018 08:50
Good job...🤔
Amir I.05/18/2018 05:49
Thanks to our policy and our political system
Habbu B.05/17/2018 23:00
5rg601
Rahul R.05/17/2018 22:21
I think there is something to learn here from him Brut India. You need to find better ways to criticise and publish your bias
Abhishek S.05/17/2018 15:25
Delhi's fukd
Harsha S.05/17/2018 12:30
Indian farts are missing in that. 😂
Cyrus S.05/17/2018 08:22
New Delhi is most polluted city in india. It's emergency to stop the pollution across country.
Himangshu S.05/17/2018 05:03
They didn't believe me when I said people will visit to embrace pollution
Sanjay O.05/17/2018 03:09
That's incredible job for every human which was living in enough pollution areas. Live pure
Radhe U.05/17/2018 03:04
Nice