Charb Of Charlie Hebdo On Freedom Of Expression
Stephane Charbonnier, cartoonist and editorial director of Charlie Hebdo, was killed in 2015 following a controversial satirical piece he published in the magazine. In this 2012 interview, he spoke about the value of freedom of expression.
30/10/2020 1:27 PM
108 comments
Nick C.5 days
A religion that beheads innocents over cartoons should be banned! And its followers should be sent to their shithole miserable countries from where they came
Roohi R.5 days
If someone will make cartoons of your old mother and father or sister or wife would you appreciate??? How about freedom of clothing why these jerks molds the freedom according their needs
Tonas S.6 days
Human life should matter more than any religion..all the religions should be banned..we don't need religion..being a good human being is more important..
Shahzad A.6 days
https://www.facebook.com/islamicenlightenment1440/videos/896155127415618/ https://www.facebook.com/islamicenlightenment1440/videos/264141661258180/ Study the religion of Islam with your own logic and thinking, don't look at the media, Islamophobes and anti-Islam elements who are presenting Islam in a very bad manner to the people, Islam means 'Peace', the religion of Islam has got nothing to do with Terrorism, infact terrorism has got no religion. Islam is the fastest growing religion in the World today. I shall recommend you to get a copy of English translation of Quran and study it. Islam and Quran are in its original form right from the beginning, as Allah almighty has himself taken responsibility of the preservation of Quran till the Final Day. Islam was the religion of Adam, Noah, Isaac, Abraham, Solomon, David, Joseph, Jonah, Moses, Jesus and the last prophet Muhammad PBUH. The only religion sent to humanity is Islam as it asks to worship the one and only God without associating any partners.
Uzma I.6 days
Freedom of expression never means that u can hurt any religious groups feelings....then why France is not allowing veil that is also Muslim s own choice.. They imposed fine for that why these double standards???
Semih N.7 days
I can not express my happiness....i know he is rotting in hell....kudos to the killer
Akash C.7 days
Fuck Islamo-left.
Ghazala M.7 days
Rasulullah (sallallahu ‘alayhi wa sallam) said : “Beware, whoever oppresses a dhimmi/ mu’ahid (non Muslim living in an Islamic state) or degrades him or demands from him more than he can bear or takes something from him without his happiness then I will defend that dhimmi on the day of judgement. (Sunan Abi Dawud, Hadith: 3052)
Safiullah F.7 days
Freedom of speech doesn’t give you right to insult or make a mockery out of others
Rahul D.7 days
Fuck god's and fuck your religion.
Narendra G.7 days
Why these religions...being sects of diff & opposing philosophies ask for considerations from others. They actually are not religions... they have sectarian cult! Whenever one would propogate their silly, contradictory & laughable idealogies... the conflict is inevitable! Need is that all of these sects...Christian, muslims, Jain's, Buddhists, Sikhs, yehudies, parsies & Hindus should express themselves with equally acceptable ideas, rituals, festivals, worshiping & whatever! Which is just not possible from &/amongst them! So, be ready to catch the "disliked comments" hurled at each other's from time to time! It is inevitable! Because all of them have illogical beleifs, gods, deities, god sons or messengers & all contradictions compiled in their (?)Holy books as evidence! Blind beleivers follow them, but vivid readers(who are often wise & well read) would put the sludge before others for review...off course with necessary slurr!
Amirishetti S.7 days
They dont understand freedom.... Bombers
Rai C.7 days
I stand with France , Macron+ Freedom of Speech.
Dhaval V.7 days
We support France ❣️
Saqib A.7 days
They should be thankful even their bread n butter is dependent on Muslims lolz
Faisal S.7 days
everybody pay their sin!
Rahul D.7 days
If you want to run your country according to your fucking Rely_gion, then settle in Iran 😂
Madan G.7 days
No sane voice in the comments.Brut is also playing games with people and fuelling the fire,to keep the animosity amongst religions alive.
Shabir K.31/10/2020 06:53
Instant death wasn't sufficient for him he should have been skinned alive,anyways rest in Hell
Nimbus R.31/10/2020 05:44
Chinese Government is a good example to control these Barbaric and Primitive Islamic radical ideology So France should take some opinions from China 😂😂😂😂