back

Daddy’s Girl Goes Viral After Mosque Antics

Look dad, I got your back! 😂

05/20/2019 10:31 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 313

And even more

  1. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  2. Police Rewards Furry Soldiers

  3. When Sushmita Sen Became Miss Universe

  4. Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"

  5. Meet the 5-Rupee Doctor

  6. The Amazing Story of Mahua

247 comments

  • Fahad H.
    09/27/2019 03:37

    Watch this https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/most-patient-dad-ever-naughty-6010158

  • Sagar C.
    06/21/2019 11:34

    Kya bakloli ha ye bhosdike ab kuchh dhang ka nahi mil rha ha kya post krne ko... Bc

  • Imdadul B.
    06/21/2019 11:23

    Sweet moment

  • Irha K.
    06/21/2019 09:28

    sara ki hrkt h ye 😄😄

  • Dar F.
    06/21/2019 05:22

    😜😜😜

  • Dar F.
    06/21/2019 05:22

    Haha Haha

  • Fahim R.
    06/20/2019 09:46

    MashaAllah

  • Shahrukh A.
    06/19/2019 20:23

    When i was child i climbed on my mom's back when she is in sajdah😍😍😍

  • Roshan A.
    06/19/2019 12:18

    best video es manth

  • Manoj J.
    06/19/2019 11:14

    Bacche to bacche hi hain baccho se khuda hara

  • J H.
    06/19/2019 08:35

    Bapar ta kmn kmn lagche amk

  • Ahmad R.
    06/18/2019 09:26

    Jisne bhi ye video dala hai yahudi hai kya

  • Vaquar K.
    06/17/2019 22:27

    My son used to the same

  • Aditya T.
    06/17/2019 21:20

    Bhai religious comments are LITTTTTT!!!💥�la

  • Rezaul K.
    06/17/2019 20:07

    This reminds of the incident of prophet Muhammad(pbuh) when hassan climbed on his back 😍💖

  • Sehrish S.
    06/17/2019 17:10

    show this to momina. She is not alone.

  • Ansari R.
    06/17/2019 15:41

    मासुमीयत

  • Shad S.
    06/17/2019 08:29

    بچے ھے جنت کے پھول پیارے نبی ﷺ فرماتے ہیں

  • Tamanna S.
    06/17/2019 08:28

    Kitna khoobsoorat hota h bachpan Kash hm fir se uss bachpan ki khoobsoorat wadiyo me chale jaen Jahan na koi ghum Tha na chinta..

  • Gaus M.
    06/17/2019 01:58

    MashaAllah..