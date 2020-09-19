back

Deepika Ghose, That “RCB Girl” From 2019

This one time at the Chinnaswamy last year, TV cameras zoomed into Deepika Ghose waving her IPL team’s flag. It changed her life. The bright-eyed Bangalorean is now known around India as “That RCB Girl”.

09/19/2020 5:27 AM
  • 1.5m
  • 1.2k

Portraits

929 comments

  • Shubham M.
    4 hours

    accent dekh isska

  • Leong G.
    5 hours

    hidden secrets why you follow rcb😜

  • Sovan B.
    6 hours

    Her style of talking just like NRI..But she is so gorgeous .. that's why became internet sensation ♥️♥️

  • Nitish N.
    7 hours

    Tharki log hamare😂

  • Aditya A.
    8 hours

    Duty free accent at its finest

  • Ashis K.
    8 hours

    Brut ne akhir 1 saal ke kadi mehnat ke Baad khoj nikala.

  • Vansh M.
    14 hours

    listen to this. It's old though.

  • Ranjan C.
    14 hours

    bhen or rather i wud Sis(in all weird accent) yeh baat toh simple accent mei bhi bataya ja shkta na “50 bhi nahi 2 rupiah kaat iss k accent ka!!!”

  • Amitava G.
    14 hours

    Maches? Hai na

  • Naved M.
    21 hours

    Sasti angreji......

  • Kush G.
    21 hours

    Fake call center accent

  • Payal R.
    a day

    her accent 🙈

  • Tiyasa S.
    a day

    Fake Accent 😒 just a useless person and useless post🥵

  • Subhajit K.
    2 days

    yaad aya!

  • Rohit P.
    2 days

    Why is she acting like South Delhi ki lavyana

  • Aarushi B.
    2 days

    Such an irritating and fake accent...why can't people speak normally 🤮

  • Manish T.
    2 days

    bangalore calling

  • Gopi K.
    2 days

    Koi dikkat nhi h didi yaha p talented logo ki koi kdar nhi sab ko glamour chaiye cute face gorapan and thoda raheeso wala look app famous ho jaoge , talent walo to kam se kam 10 se 15 saal ghisni padti hai 😂 tab famouyhote hai

  • Amit K.
    2 days

    Chachi English k is accent ki jarurat ni thi

  • Abhisek D.
    2 days

    Understood everything, except the reason for the accent. :O

