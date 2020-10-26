back
Designer Fashions Beautiful Rajasthani Uniforms
Forget your shapeless, drab school uniforms! At this girls' school for the underprivileged in Jaisalmer, everyone wears Sabyasachi. ✨😍
26/10/2020 1:27 PM
- 260.5K
- 7.6K
- 150
- 2:20
122 comments
Cla F.16 hours
Sabyasachi has done so much for the underprivileged kids or the brides who could not afford their dresses 👏👏
Prapai J.19 hours
So cute girl and beautiful dresses 💙👗
Darshana A.a day
♥️👌🏽👍🏻
Kavita C.a day
Fabulous...
June D.a day
this is pretty cool!
Shuva S.2 days
Darun effort Milu by this group of people
Bin V.2 days
Why no chatting.
Vasundhara G.4 days
Very beautiful uniform. Lovely creation. They all look so beautiful and adorable. excellent..
Asha V.4 days
so cute the girls.... what a lovely idea ...but just wished they use a different colour palate ...make another set
Margarida B.5 days
a win win opportunity. Congratulations!
Samy A.5 days
Such cute girls
Bernadette C.5 days
What a fab concept. Education and skills are so important.
Shagun S.6 days
Beautiful
Dara R.6 days
Make it from handloom sir, it will help our weavers
Dara R.6 days
Great idea sir, bringing our culture back, bored seeing children in those boring uniforms.
DrEkata S.6 days
Amazing
Vrinda M.6 days
For amaze always am a big fan of really hard to find real people who works for needy ppl ✌�i So Proud👏👏
Lopamudra H.6 days
❤️
Sonia B.6 days
What if I want to be a part of this school.... for giving service.
Akshata S.6 days
Splendid work. 👍🏻