back

Designer Fashions Beautiful Rajasthani Uniforms

Forget your shapeless, drab school uniforms! At this girls' school for the underprivileged in Jaisalmer, everyone wears Sabyasachi. ✨😍

26/10/2020 1:27 PM
  • 260.5K
  • 150

Portraits

  1. 2:20

    Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?

  2. 3:44

    Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed

  3. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  4. 3:53

    Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech

  5. 3:40

    The Dancing Superstars Call For Help

  6. 3:22

    When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals

122 comments

  • Cla F.
    16 hours

    Sabyasachi has done so much for the underprivileged kids or the brides who could not afford their dresses 👏👏

  • Prapai J.
    19 hours

    So cute girl and beautiful dresses 💙👗

  • Darshana A.
    a day

    ♥️👌🏽👍🏻

  • Kavita C.
    a day

    Fabulous...

  • June D.
    a day

    this is pretty cool!

  • Shuva S.
    2 days

    Darun effort Milu by this group of people

  • Bin V.
    2 days

    Why no chatting.

  • Vasundhara G.
    4 days

    Very beautiful uniform. Lovely creation. They all look so beautiful and adorable. excellent..

  • Asha V.
    4 days

    so cute the girls.... what a lovely idea ...but just wished they use a different colour palate ...make another set

  • Margarida B.
    5 days

    a win win opportunity. Congratulations!

  • Samy A.
    5 days

    Such cute girls

  • Bernadette C.
    5 days

    What a fab concept. Education and skills are so important.

  • Shagun S.
    6 days

    Beautiful

  • Dara R.
    6 days

    Make it from handloom sir, it will help our weavers

  • Dara R.
    6 days

    Great idea sir, bringing our culture back, bored seeing children in those boring uniforms.

  • DrEkata S.
    6 days

    Amazing

  • Vrinda M.
    6 days

    For amaze always am a big fan of really hard to find real people who works for needy ppl ✌�i So Proud👏👏

  • Lopamudra H.
    6 days

    ❤️

  • Sonia B.
    6 days

    What if I want to be a part of this school.... for giving service.

  • Akshata S.
    6 days

    Splendid work. 👍🏻

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.