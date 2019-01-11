back

Drama Queen Kirron Kher Resurfaces in Parliament

Lok Sabha debates can be dry and dreary, but MP Kirron Kher is here to keep our attention. 😴😛😆

01/11/2019 4:07 AM
  • 1.2m
  • 652

Politics

482 comments

  • Towfeeq S.
    11/18/2019 07:46

    She is m.p. of Chandigarh, very shame full behavior

  • Kamal K.
    07/02/2019 10:41

    Kiron kher is the worst judge of IGT along with M.A Khan and Other one, Indian parliament dark ages if she and others are there.# Indian Voter

  • Danish K.
    06/30/2019 22:24

    Somebody please tell her that she is sitting in a parliament & It is not a set of India's got Talent🤣

  • Anuja P.
    06/22/2019 12:04

    Hahahahha

  • Páyàl N.
    06/22/2019 12:04

    😂😂🤣🤣😜😜

  • Hashmat A.
    03/14/2019 15:03

    This is not true video which you are watching, in 2014 the Russian scientist "Povandolakoviviscovba kintayionshinkovjak" Why you skiped the name? I will not complete the story100 times wings in 100 pins

  • Kavitha M.
    03/05/2019 14:46

    Mad female

  • Bilal A.
    03/05/2019 13:10

    Knjran aala km taan ni chor skdi

  • Shabistan Q.
    02/25/2019 14:44

    Is she ok?

  • Harpreet K.
    02/22/2019 08:14

    nice editing

  • Geeta P.
    02/21/2019 03:43

    She is good for nothing use sirf uske dramebajj pati ki chaploosi ki wajah se ye seat milli hai jo roj bjp ke talwe chahta hai nahi to donno hi bekaar hai

  • Arpita D.
    02/01/2019 07:59

    what's she doing........? 😆

  • Chakra S.
    02/01/2019 07:10

    lol🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Harsh M.
    01/31/2019 09:27

    more beef m8

  • Honey R.
    01/31/2019 08:33

    She's such an amazing personality ! ♥️

  • Kuldeep J.
    01/31/2019 05:00

    Kabhi pappu ka bhi vedio dikhaya karo

  • Joyan D.
    01/30/2019 11:22

    I love her comedy 💓💓💓

  • Sridhar N.
    01/29/2019 16:54

    What about Sidharamaiyah

  • Manish M.
    01/29/2019 11:42

    comments 🤣🤣

  • Sunny C.
    01/29/2019 02:47

    Pagla gyi h kya😀😀😀