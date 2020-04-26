back

Have You Heard Of The 'Beijing Bikini' Trend?

China is cracking down on the 'Beijing bikini' trend — where men expose their bellies to cool down. 👙

07/14/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:16 AM
  • 57.4k
  • 49

33 comments

  • Bridget F.
    04/26/2020 20:46

    😂🤣😆this guys is the Beijing bikini!!!!

  • Thannuh S.
    07/19/2019 11:25

    let's do this

  • Avinash S.
    07/19/2019 07:58

    It's prevalent everywhere in India and the subcontinent during Summers..what's the big deal abt it...Another useless topic

  • Ar A.
    07/16/2019 16:09

    I saw it on the news.

  • Ahmed J.
    07/15/2019 16:23

    ye taidpoll ko tou pkrvao 😅

  • Tushar B.
    07/15/2019 13:12

    If this trend comes in india as well just imagine how the world will look like... just bunch of bellies and bald heads

  • Raktim H.
    07/15/2019 02:49

    Gee next summer you need to start this trend in NZ

  • Ruthrash H.
    07/14/2019 18:14

    sporting em Beijing bikini back in thuvakudi

  • Mansoor E.
    07/14/2019 17:34

    They do it in front of anyone...

  • Marius Š.
    07/14/2019 17:15

    response to your videos

  • Manish R.
    07/14/2019 15:57

    kal se gym band bhai😎😎😎🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Tushar P.
    07/14/2019 15:02

    Saumya Chowhan ....my kind of bikini love 😘

  • Barun K.
    07/14/2019 12:33

    yeh karne se pakadlega 🤣 China mai

  • Shivam S.
    07/14/2019 11:45

    Why China, it's normal in India. They copied from us even the bihari sitting style as well

  • Vaibhav Y.
    07/14/2019 11:26

    that's why they do dis 😂

  • Swatiroop P.
    07/14/2019 10:15

    Come to Kolkata, India. This has been going on for ages.

  • Aditya R.
    07/14/2019 10:06

    😀

  • Abdul K.
    07/14/2019 09:51

    Is the rule only for men ?

  • Vanisa N.
    07/14/2019 09:10

    No different to women wearing crop tops.

  • Rakesh S.
    07/14/2019 09:00

    Uncivilized how?

