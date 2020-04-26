back
Have You Heard Of The 'Beijing Bikini' Trend?
China is cracking down on the 'Beijing bikini' trend — where men expose their bellies to cool down. 👙
07/14/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:16 AM
33 comments
Bridget F.04/26/2020 20:46
😂🤣😆this guys is the Beijing bikini!!!!
Thannuh S.07/19/2019 11:25
let's do this
Avinash S.07/19/2019 07:58
It's prevalent everywhere in India and the subcontinent during Summers..what's the big deal abt it...Another useless topic
Ar A.07/16/2019 16:09
I saw it on the news.
Ahmed J.07/15/2019 16:23
ye taidpoll ko tou pkrvao 😅
Tushar B.07/15/2019 13:12
If this trend comes in india as well just imagine how the world will look like... just bunch of bellies and bald heads
Raktim H.07/15/2019 02:49
Gee next summer you need to start this trend in NZ
Ruthrash H.07/14/2019 18:14
sporting em Beijing bikini back in thuvakudi
Mansoor E.07/14/2019 17:34
They do it in front of anyone...
Marius Š.07/14/2019 17:15
response to your videos
Manish R.07/14/2019 15:57
kal se gym band bhai😎😎😎🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tushar P.07/14/2019 15:02
Saumya Chowhan ....my kind of bikini love 😘
Barun K.07/14/2019 12:33
yeh karne se pakadlega 🤣 China mai
Shivam S.07/14/2019 11:45
Why China, it's normal in India. They copied from us even the bihari sitting style as well
Vaibhav Y.07/14/2019 11:26
that's why they do dis 😂
Swatiroop P.07/14/2019 10:15
Come to Kolkata, India. This has been going on for ages.
Aditya R.07/14/2019 10:06
😀
Abdul K.07/14/2019 09:51
Is the rule only for men ?
Vanisa N.07/14/2019 09:10
No different to women wearing crop tops.
Rakesh S.07/14/2019 09:00
Uncivilized how?